Panthers vs Texans live stream: how to watch Thursday Night Football

The Panthers vs Texans live stream features a Carolina defense trying to stay hot as they welcome a Houston offense looking for consistency. Sam Darnold leads his (2-0) Panthers against the (1-1) Texans in In this NFL live stream.

Panthers vs Texans channel, start time The Panthers vs Texans live stream is tomorrow (Thursday, September 23rd).

> Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sam Darnold’s Carolina career is off to a fine start. After beating the team that traded him away in week one in the New York Jets, the 24-year-old threw two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 26-7 win over the Saints last week. Through the first two starts of the season, Darnold has posted a 100.5 passer rating, more than 20 points higher than his career rating with the Jets. Also, his two wins in his two starts already match his win total from all of last year.

Of course there’s more to a team’s success than just the quarterback. Carolina’s defense has allowed the fewest points in the NFL heading into Thursday night’s matchup, with just 21 points allowed. Sure they didn’t turn a lot of heads when they held the Jets to 14 points, but only allowing a touchdown to the Saints after Jameis Winston’s five touchdown game against the Packers, THAT raised some eyebrows. This week, the Panthers are licking their chops at the chance to face their second rookie quarterback in just three weeks.

With Deshaun Watson’s legal issues still pending, the Texans named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback before the season. Taylor has now been placed on IR with a hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter of last week’s 31-21 loss to the Browns. Now, Davis Mills will take over as the Texans’ starting quarterback. Mills, a rookie third-round pick did get his first taste of the NFL against the Browns, completing 8-of-his-18 passes for 108 yards with touchdown and an interception while posting passer rating of 58.1.

Panthers are big road favorites as they enter Houston as 7.5--point favorites against the Texans. The over/under is 43.5.

How to watch Panthers vs Texans live streams from anywhere

Panthers vs Texans live streams in the US

In the US, the Panthers vs Texans live stream will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT (Thursday, Sept. 23rd) on the NFL Network, which are available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is a part of NFL Sunday Ticket this week, which has no extra games aside from this one this week.

Panthers vs Texans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Panthers vs Texans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Panthers vs Texans live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Friday morning on Sky Sports Main Event.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Panthers vs Texans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Panthers vs Texans live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.