OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Which budget phone will win?

The iPhone SE may be a small phone, but it’s very big on value. Apple’s entry-level smartphone delivers some premium features, highlighted by the same class-leading A13 Bionic processor that powers Apple's more expensive iPhones. It's no wonder the iPhone SE quickly established itself as the best cheap phone you can currently buy.

OnePlus clearly took notice. It's about to release a budget phone of its own, the OnePlus Nord . And while we'll have to wait for the July 21 launch event to fully see how OnePlus hopes to compete in the budget phone space, enough details about the phone have been leaked — or confirmed by the company — that we have a pretty good idea about what the OnePlus Nord has to offer.

In this OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE showdown, we'll look at how the expected features from the new OnePlus device measure up against what Apple's phone has to offer. As great as the iPhone SE 2020 is, the OnePlus Nord figures to provide serious competition.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Specs comparison

OnePlus Nord (rumored) iPhone SE Starting price $499 $399 Screen size (Resolution) 6.4-inch AMOLED (2400x1080; 90Hz) 4.7-inch LCD (1334x750; 60Hz) CPU Snapdragon 765G A13 Bionic RAM 8GB, 12GB 3GB RAM (based on teardowns) Storage 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 48MP wide (ƒ/1.75); 8MP ultrawide; 5MP depth (ƒ/2.4); 2MP macro (ƒ/2.4) 12MP (ƒ/1.8) Front cameras 32MP (ƒ/2.45) and 8MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.45) 7MP (ƒ/2.2) Battery size 4,115 mAh 1,821 mAh (based on teardowns) Weight 6.5 ounces 5.2 ounces Colors Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, Gray Ash Black, White, Product [Red]

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Price and availability

The iPhone SE set a high bar with its low price earlier this year. You can pick up the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells for $399, which is especially impressive given the iPhone SE's features, as we'll see throughout this OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE face-off.

The OnePlus Nord should also be available for a low price, though possibly not iPhone SE-level low. All that OnePlus has told us is to expect a sub-$500 phone. That could mean $499. (In fact, some OnePlus Nord rumors assume that it means exactly that.) And while that would be a very compelling price given the Nord's promised features, it would still be $100 more than what Apple's charging for the iPhone SE.

There's also the fact that the iPhone SE is widely available while your chances of picking up a OnePlus Nord will depend heavily on where you are in the world. OnePlus says the phone is launching in India and Europe initially. It won't reach North America for now, and while OnePlus says it plans to eventually bring a lower-cost phone to this country, that device may not wind up being the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Design and display

Leaked images of the OnePlus Nord suggest that the OnePlus budget phone is going to mirror the look of the company's more expensive flagship devices. Images shared by leaker Evan Blass show a phone with very little in the way of bezels around the display and a vertical line of cameras descending down the left rear of the device.

OnePlus Nord renders (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Should OnePlus go in that direction, it won't be hard to strike a contrast with the iPhone SE. Apple's budget phone sports a design that's straight out of 2016, with bezels surrounding both the top and bottom of the display — there's also a Touch ID sensor on the front of Apple's phone.

While the new iPhone SE isn't as compact as the 4-inch original, the 4.7-inch display on the new model certainly runs counter to the trend of bigger and bigger smartphones. The OnePlus Nord is unlikely to follow suit, as the latest specs dump from Evan Blass contends that the upcoming phone will feature a 6.44-inch FHD screen.

iPhone SE (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The OnePlus Nord will have another advantage over the iPhone SE. OnePlus has confirmed it's using an OLED panel on its budget phone. Many lower-cost devices — the iPhone SE included — turn to LCD screens as a cost-cutting measure.

But the bigger news would be a screen with a faster 90Hz refresh rate, compared to the standard 60Hz iPhone SE screen. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed if that feature will come to the Nord as it has with other recent releases such as the OnePlus 8 , but Blass says it will.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Cameras

Based on the rumors surrounding the OnePlus Nord, we're going to find out if four lenses are better than one. The OnePlus Nord will reportedly max out on cameras, with a 48-megapixel main shooter joined by an 8MP ultra wide camera, 5MP macro lens and 2MP portrait sensor.

OnePlus Nord concept (Image credit: OnePlus)

The iPhone SE takes a different route. There's just one lens on the back of Apple's phone — a 12MP shooter. But Apple figures that the A13 processor powering the iPhone SE shoulders a lot of the photographic load by enabling features like portrait effects for both the front and rear cameras plus Smart HDR for emphasizing highlights in faces.

Up front, the OnePlus Nord looks to double the cameras found on the iPhone SE. While Apple’s phone features a lone 7MP selfie cam, the OnePlus Nord will reportedly use a pair of front lenses — a 32MP main sensor augmented by an 8MP wide angle lens to squeeze in more people and background details.

iPhone SE (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We'll have to put the cameras on each phone side by side to figure out which one takes the better pictures, but from what we've seen from the iPhone SE thus far, the OnePlus Nord has its work cut out for it. The iPhone SE's pictures are much better than what you get from similarly priced phones and can hold their own against images captured by more expensive flagships. There's a reason we include the iPhone SE on our list of the best camera phones . Whether the OnePlus Nord can join it, we'll have to wait and see.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Performance and 5G

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature a Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip. We've not had a chance to run performance tests on devices powered by this chipset, but it's a safe bet the results won't be as good as what we've seen from the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm's top-of-the line mobile processor.

That's significant, because the iPhone SE uses Apple's A13 Bionic processor. And that chip generally outperforms the Snapdragon 865.

iPhone SE (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the Geekbench 5 test for general performance, the iPhone SE tallied scores of 3,226 for multi-core and 1,337 for single core testing. While the Snapdragon 865-powered OnePlus 8 Pro had a slightly better multicore score of 3,379, its single-core score was only 906. (The OnePlus 8 Pro also benefits from 8GB to 12GB of RAM to boost performance.) We wouldn't expect the OnePlus Nord and its less powerful chip to be in that ballpark.

The OnePlus Nord will be able to do something the iPhone SE can't, though — connect to 5G networks. The Snapdragon 765G comes with a built-in 5G modem for connecting to faster cellular networks. Apple isn't adding 5G connectivity to its phones until the iPhone 12 launch this fall.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Battery and charging

We don't know yet how big the battery will be in the OnePlus Nord, though most rumors suggest it will be in the neighborhood of 4,000 mAh. The specs leak from Blass gets more specific —the OnePlus Nord should have a 4,115 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord concept (Image credit: OnePlus)

Apple doesn't disclose battery sizes, but a teardown of the phone indicated that there's an 1,821 mAh battery inside. As you might imagine, that doesn't translate to impressive battery life. The iPhone SE lasted 9 hours and 18 minutes on our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over LTE until the phone runs out of power. That's below average for a smartphone; the handsets on our best phone battery life list all last more than 11 hours.

The OnePlus Nord figures to charge faster than the iPhone SE if OnePlus uses its Warp Charge 30T technology in its budget phone. The iPhone SE includes a 5-watt Lightning charger that gets a drained phone up to 29% power after 30 minutes. That's not exactly a high bar for OnePlus to have to clear. You can pair the iPhone SE with a faster 18W charger, but that costs extra.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Software

All iPhones enjoy an edge over their Android counterparts since they ship with the latest version of iOS and they can upgrade whenever a new version is available. That's why the iPhone SE runs iOS 13 now and will be able to upgrade to iOS 14 when that update comes out in the fall. (You can even install the iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone SE now if you're so inclined.)

We can guess that the OnePlus Nord will ship with the current version of Oxygen OS, OnePlus' spin on Android. That version is built on Android 10, and while OnePlus is usually pretty good about keeping its software up to date, there will be some lag between the release of Android 11 later this year and when it winds up on your OnePlus Nord. It's unclear how many major Android updates you can count on after that, but Apple usually keeps its phones supported for four to five years.

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE: Outlook

Lots of phone makers have set their sights on the midrange phone market this year, as tighter budgets have made people less willing to pay top dollar for flagship phones. So far, the iPhone SE has been the big winner at capitalizing on that trend.

The OnePlus Nord figures to put up a more formidable challenge than other would-be iPhone SE rivals, particularly if its cameras and display are up to the task. The one thing holding the OnePlus Nord back might be its availability. While shoppers in India and Europe shouldn't have any trouble buying the device, folks in the US might not be so lucky — at least, not for a while.

We look forward to updating this OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE face-off once the Nord becomes available. And we're keen to see if the iPhone's leading performance and impressive cameras can carry the day against whatever OnePlus has up its sleeve.