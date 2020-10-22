OnePlus Nord N10 5G design just leaked — and it looks like a OnePlus 8T

Now that the OnePlus 8T is out in the world, OnePlus can shift its focus onto other things. Things like the long-awaited OnePlus Nord N10 5G, a rumored upcoming addition to the OnePlus Nord range that will go on sale in the U.S.

OnePlus has yet to do any sort of teasing of its own, but one leaked sketch shows it’s probably not going to be a carbon copy of the original Nord. In fact it’ll be taking some design cues from the OnePlus 8T

The leak itself comes from long-time OnePlus leaker Max J, who posted a sketch of the OnePlus Nord N10’s design. A design that includes the more rectangular camera array we’ve seen on the OnePlus 8T.

The original OnePlus Nord came with a vertical camera system, similar to those on the Huawei P30 Pro than anything OnePlus had made up to that point. But it looks like that design is being scrapped in favour of the 8T’s more compact, rectangular camera design.

It’s not entirely clear why. Design synergy is one obvious guess we could make, as is the fact that there’s only so far you can go with a single vertical line of camera lenses. After a point it gets a bit too easy to accidentally cover them with your hand, especially when using the ultra wide angle lens.

There isn’t much else we can glean from this image, though the shadowing suggests we may well see the Nord N10 5G in a shade of dark blue. That’s not guaranteed, however.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to arrive later this year, hitting the U.S. first before launching in other parts of North America. According to rumours we should expect the phone to come with a Snapdragon 690 chipset, 5G, a 6.49-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There’s also said to be a four-lens rear camera system that includes a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two extra 2MP sensors.

That’s all supposed to come in for less than $400, which would make it an appealing purchase for anyone looking for a new mid-range phone. Assuming they don’t want the budget-priced N100, which we know very little about.