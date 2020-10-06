OnePlus Nord N10 5G looks imminent — here's the proof

Earlier this year OnePlus jumped back to the mid-range, launching a phone that was designed to go back to its roots of offering a premium smartphone for an affordable price.

The OnePlus Nord proved to be popular, but never managed to reach the U.S. But the Nord was released as the first in a new range of cheaper phones, and the next one could be here sooner than you think.

We’ve been hearing about the second Nord device, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G , for quite some time now, with leaks suggesting that it would be coming to the U.S. market when it launches. According to Twitter leaker @stufflistings, the Nord N10 will be launching before the end of the month — alongside something called the Nord N100.

Exclusive: OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 devices are set for launch by the end of this month.#oneplus #OnePlusNordOctober 5, 2020

It’s interesting to hear that the N100 could be coming out quite so soon, since we know next to nothing about it. We know it’s coming, but only because Twitter leaker Evan Blass revealed OnePlus had posted pages for the N100, N10 5G, and something known only by the code “SS9805.” Weirdly the rumour mill has been remarkably silent on any other details.

The N10 5G is a different story. Rumors and leaks conjure up the image of a phone similar to the original OnePlus Nord, but with a few hardware differences. These include a slightly larger 6.49-inch AMOLED display , with the same FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate as the original, plus a Snapdragon 690 chipset with 6GM of RAM. That's a noticeable downgrade from the Snapdragon 790 and 8/12GB of RAM offered in the original Nord.

Camera-wise, rumors claim the N10 5G will have a quad-lens rear camera system once more, complete with an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, two 2MP auxiliary sensors, and an upgraded 64MP main camera. We don’t know anything about the front, but we hope OnePlus sticks with a dual camera system similar to the one we saw on the Nord. And all for under $400 .

Hopefully we’ll be learning more about launch plans for both the N10 5G and N100 when OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 8T range on October 14.