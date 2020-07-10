OnePlus Nord full specs just leaked — and they crush the iPhone SE

The entire OnePlus Nord spec list has leaked, and they all point to one thing — the iPhone SE is going to struggle when they finally go head to head.

The leak comes from reliable source Evan Blass. The information comes in the form of an image showing specs for an "Avicii" device, which Blass claims is from an internal OnePlus Nord training presentation. Although the phone itself doesn't look like the designs we've seen revealed, including by OnePlus itself, the specs seem to match up, and add additional detail in some areas.

Starting at the top on the front, the dual selfie cameras are a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP wide (with a 105-degree field of view). These cameras are also capable of facial recognition too, although there's still an in-display fingerprint sensor if you want more standard security.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The display itself is a 6.44-inch FHD (1080 x 2400) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. This display is much better than what the iPhone SE has: a 4.7-inch Retina LCD screen with only a 60Hz display rate and enormous bezels on the top and bottom. This is an area where the Nord could really capture customers' attention.

The rear cameras are the quartet we've seen previously rumored — a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP portrait camera and a 5MP macro camera. That's three more than you get on the iPhone SE, although we'll have to see if the OnePlus' hardware matches up to the iPhone's excellent image processing software when it comes to testing.

Inside the Nord, there will be the already-confirmed Snapdragon 765G, Qualcomm's upper-mid-range chipset that offers 5G support. That will be coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB RAM.

Both of these memory specs are much higher than expected, and help explain the OnePlus Nord's estimated price of approximately $500 compared to the iPhone SE's $400. Sure, the iPhone costs $100 less, but you only get 64GB as standard, which might not be much room for power users that use lots of apps and take lots of photos.

For power, you have a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W charging. Both of these are better than the iPhone SE, which has a tiny 1,821 mAh battery and 5W charging (18W if you buy a separate Apple fast charger). However, there doesn't look to be any wireless charging support on the Nord, whereas the iPhone SE can wirelessly charge at 5W.

Other assorted specs from this image include the Nord running on OxygenOS 10, the OnePlus flavor of Android 10, a total weight of 185g (6.5 ounces) and color options of Gray Ash, Gray Onyx or Blue Marble.

OnePlus will reveal the Nord to the world on July 21 at a unique AR launch event. We're not sure what's left for the company to announce with the discovery of this leak, but it will still be interesting to see what other smaller tricks the Nord will have in store.