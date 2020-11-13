Major PS5 issues reported by users — what to do

If you were able to procure a highly sought after PS5 , there are some things to know before turning it on. The PlayStation 5 is a new piece of technology, meaning it will have some issues that will need ironing out.

Already, users are reporting a host of glitches , some that could leave your console dead. Until Sony issues a new update, it’s best to play it safe for now and avoid doing the following.

This list will be updated if more issues come to light.

Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates

Check out our PS5 review

Do not use USB or LAN during initial setup

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

During your initial setup, your PS5 will ask if you’d like to connect your PS4 via USB or LAN to transfer data. This is causing issues for users. Wait for an update from Sony before performing a transfer.

Honestly, we’d suggest foregoing the data transfer altogether. Although many users were able to go through the transfer process without issue, there are enough complaints to warrant avoiding.

Do not unplug your PS5 during transfer

If you feel you must transfer your PS4 data, then be patient. Some users are running into an issue where it seems that the system is frozen when it’s actually not. Do not unplug your PS5, as it might brick the system. Be patient and wait. If after an extended period of time it does look like the PS5 is broken, call PlayStation customer support .

Do not use an external hard drive

While Sony has touted that external hard drives can be used to play PS4 games, it’s best to avoid using the feature until Sony issues a new update. Users are reporting issues when transferring data from a PS4 over to a PS5 through an external hard drive. Data might be getting corrupted somewhere along the transfer process. Wait for an update from Sony.

Do not use rest mode

(Image credit: Sony)

Users are reporting on the PS5 subreddit that using rest mode while playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales is leading to bricked consoles. The same issue popped up for Giant Bomb’s Jeff Gerstmann while playing Spider-Man Remastered. Avoid using rest mode for now and turn off your console completely between play sessions.

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that "repair your external drive" process when you start back up. At least that's how it's been for me the few times I've done that today.November 11, 2020

Stick with Wi-Fi

While the PS5 community is still trying to discern the culprit for some of these errors, it does center around data transfer and networking. It’s hard to say if using the LAN port is definitively a culprit, but it could be related. Do not use Ethernet for the time being and stick to the PS5’s blazing fast Wi-Fi 6 , a feature not found on the Xbox Series X.

Use the HDMI cable included with your PS5

Not all HDMI cables will work with the PS5. Specifically, you’ll need an HDMI 2.1 cable, also known as an ultra high speed HDMI cable. Using the incorrect HDMI cable can lead to a black screen or may not be able to output 4K 60fps gameplay. Using the included HDMI cable will guarantee no issues.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some users are reporting controller issues, the most notable one being random shut offs. If your PS5 is recommending you update your controller, we suggest plugging it in.

Turn off TV functions that automatically turn devices on and off

User HotStonerChick explained her experience in dealing with this feature on her LG television. It seemed to be confusing the system and causing issues. This feature is called HDMI CEC or Simplink. Go into your PS5 settings and turn off HDMI link.

To do this, select Settings > System > HDMI > Enable HDMI Device Link > Off.

As with any new console, more PS5 launch issues are bound to pop up. We'll be updating this story should any other major problems arise.