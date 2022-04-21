MacBook Air 2022 and new Mac mini just tipped for WWDC launch

Apple's WWDC 2022 event is expected to bring big news on the software front, especially around iOS 16, macOS 13 and watchOS 9. But we just heard a rumor about hardware crashing the party.

Leaker LeaksApplePro, which has a mixed track record, says they're "hearing the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 Mac mini at WWDC." We've been reporting about the new M2 chip and what it could bring to Macs, but the gist is that it will reportedly have the same eight CPU cores as the M1, but with an additional two to three graphics cores for a total of 10.

Just recently, Bloomberg reported that there as many as nine new Macs in testing with the M2 chip with four different configurations of the new Apple silicon. And these Macs include the new MacBook Air 2022 and a Mac mini 2022. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already reported we could see the new MacBook Air and another new Mac at WWDC, so this could definitely be happening.

MacBook Air 2022

(Image credit: Applefirst.com)

The MacBook Air 2022 is easily the most anticipated new MacBook, as it's been about two years since the MacBook Air M1 debuted. And as great as the performance was, the design is really starting to show its age.

The good news is that the new MacBook Air M2 is supposed to get a lot more than just a power boost. Apple is expected to offer a sleeker new design and more color options than before in a design that weighs 2.9 pounds.

Another rumor from this week via Wccftech says that the MacBook Air 2022 will offer a mini-LED 13.6-inch display, but we've heard conflicting info about this panel appearing on the Air. For now, the panel is exclusive to the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Other specs could include up to 16GB of memory, up to 2TB of storage and up to 20 hours of battery life. For now, though, we would not expect HDMI and SD card slots to show up on the new MacBook Air.

Mac mini 2022

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The Mac mini 2022 has been leaked a few times in recent months, including in the firmware for the Apple Studio Display. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the new Mac mini will not arrive until 2023.

The leaker Jon Prosser previously revealed that the new Mac mini could be smaller while also packing more ports. The Mac mini 2022 could feature a magnetic charging connector, four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, Ethernet and HDMI. Then again, Kuo claims that the new Mac mini won't get a design refresh at all.

Macs at WWDC 2022: Outlook

If I were to bet on one Mac launching at WWDC, it would be the MacBook Air, as it would give Apple a new affordable MacBook heading into the critical back-to-school buying season. But we've also heard that the new Air could be held back because MacBook Pro sales are so strong.

Regardless, it's time for a new MacBook Air design in order for Apple to better compete with the very best laptops around.