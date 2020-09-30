Google Pixel 5 event live blog: All the big news as it happens

(Image credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

It's finally time to see the Google Pixel 5 in the flesh — and the new phone won't be coming alone. Kicking off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, today's "Launch Night in with Google" event will be the big coming out party for Google's latest handsets, as well as some exciting new Chromecast and Nest products.

The stars of the show will likely be the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G; the former is expected to be a $699 flagship with modest specs for an affordable price, while the latter will bring 5G support to Google's cheapest phone. We also expect to see the oft-leaked Chromecast with Google TV, a supercharged new version of Google's streaming dongle that has Android TV support and its own remote. Also keep an eye out for the new Nest Speaker, a slick smart speaker set to challenge the new Amazon Echo.

We'll be reporting on all the big announcements from Launch Night in with Google right here, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the latest updates.