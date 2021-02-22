Hurry! This 13-inch MacBook Pro is $100 off at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a decent MacBook Pro deal, search no further - we've got you covered.

Amazon currently has the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (latest model) on sale for $1,399. That's $100 off its original price of $1,499. And with Amazon's fastest delivery service, you'll be able to get a hold of your brand-new MacBook Pro in as little as two days! Hurry though, as stocks are limited.

MacBook Pro (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

With this deal, you'll be able to save $100 on this flagship Apple laptop. The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

In our MacBook Pro review, we loved its great overall performance, its new Magic Keyboard, long battery life and vibrant display.

This particular model comes with an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and GPU, a 13.3-inch Retina display, 512GB of superfast SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. This Apple laptop also features a handy Touch Bar, which allows you to create your own personalized shortcuts to your favorite apps, emojis and preferred languages.

The MacBook Pro is available in two different colors: Silver and Space Gray.

This sleek machine's biggest highlight is its powerful Apple M1 chip, which integrates an 8-core processor, 8-core graphics card, a 16-core machine-learning-powered Neural Engine and even includes built-in security.

Amazon currently also has the 256GB versions of the Apple MacBook Pro on sale, though at slightly smaller discounts : $1,229 for Silver ($70 off) and $1,218 for Space Gray ($80 off).

If you're undecided and still on the look for more Apple laptop deals, check out our roundup of some of the best MacBook deals available right now.