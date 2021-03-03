Hurry! The iPad just dropped to $299 on Amazon

March is finally here, which means that iPad deals are blooming more than ever. If you're on the hunt for a cheap iPad right now, we've got you covered.

Amazon currently has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $299. Although it's just $30 off its original price of $329, this deal is worth considering because discounts on this tablet have been very rare since the start of 2021. As of this writing, the deal only applies to the Apple tablet in Space Gray. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad beats some of the best tablets on the market right now. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now. View Deal

Though it's not the most substantial discount, this iPad provides great value for a now reduced price of $299.

Released in September 2020, this iPad packs a punch with its 10.2‑inch Retina display, 32GB of storage capacity and powerful A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Neural Engine — all packed in a tablet that weighs just over one pound.

This iPad also features a 8MP main camera lens with HDR and 1080p HD video, as well as a 1.2MP front camera lens with HDR enabled.

In our iPad 2020 review (10.2-inch), we loved its fast A12 chip Bionic processor and incredibly bright and colorful display.

We also enjoyed this tablet's superb battery life. When surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching videos or jamming to your favorite music, you can get up to 10 hours of juice and around up to 9 hours when doing the same using your cellular data network.

This tablet is also great for productivity, thanks to its compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the Apple Smart Keyboard. And although the design could be considered as "a bit dated" compared to other iPads on the market, overall, it delivers great performance.

As covered in our review, we certainly think that even the full priced model makes for a fantastic tablet, and its now reduced price makes this 10.2-inch iPad that much more tempting.