Hurry! Amazon Fire TV Cube just dropped to lowest price ever

Amazon's powerful Fire TV Cube streaming media player is one of our favorite 4K streaming media players. And for a limited time, you can find and watch your favorite content hands-free for less.

Currently, you can get the all new Amazon Fire TV Cube for $89.99 directly from Amazon. Normally, this streaming device retails for $119, so that's $30 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Fire TV Cube.

It's also one of the best Amazon deals you can get right now.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $89.99 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At $30 off, it's at its lowest price yet. View Deal

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is one of the best streaming devices to buy. It gives you convenient access to today's best streaming services and has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in.

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved its fast performance and excellent 4K HDR picture quality. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its lively interface and Alexa's cable box controls.

In terms of design, the new Fire TV Cube looks identical to the previous model and is basically an Amazon Echo with curves. We tested the Fire TV Cube in the real world and didn't need a remote to navigate the Fire TV Cube's home screen. From searching for and downloading apps to pausing the stream, Alexa voice control lets you put the clicker down.

The Fire TV Cube is fitted with power, HDMI and micro USB ports as well an IR blaster to communicate with your cable box. At $30 off, it's an affordable smart home device that makes it easier to access your favorite streaming content from Disney Plus to Netflix.