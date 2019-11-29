Grab the Pixel 4 for $200 off before it's too late

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a Google Pixel 4, now's the time. Walmart currently has Google's popular flagship available for $599, which is $200 off of the phone's list price. It's also one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far.
This deal gets you the 64GB version of Google's phone, and you can choose any of its color variants: black, white or orange.
Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart
Google's excellent Pixel 4 is currently $200 off for Black Friday, which is one of the best discounts we've seen on this popular flagship phone.View Deal
We consider the Pixel 4 to be one of the best smartphones you can buy, especially if you're a camera nut. In our Pixel 4 review, we praised the phone's best-in-class photography (especially in low light), fluid 90Hz display and smart AI features. Just know that its battery life leaves a bit to be desired.
We're still seeing plenty of great Black Friday deals pop up in the final hours of the shopping holiday. Be sure to also bookmark our Cyber Monday deals roundup for the best savings this weekend and beyond.
