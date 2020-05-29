Google Pixel 5 should destroy iPhone 12 on this speed test

The Google Pixel 5 should beat the the iPhone 12 when it comes to at least one important real-world speed test.

A tweet by James Cham of Bloomberg Beta demonstrates this handily with the Pixel 2 XL and an iPhone 11 Pro. Setting both up to voice transcribe his words simultaneously, by the end of his short speech, the Pixel is over a sentence ahead of the iPhone, and with far fewer errors in the transcription.

I don't think that people appreciate how different the voice to text experience on a Pixel is from an iPhone. So here is a little head to head example. The Pixel is so responsive it feels like it is reading my mind! pic.twitter.com/zmxTKxL3LBMay 27, 2020

As Cham's video shows, the Pixel 2, likely running the latest version of Android, has the iPhone beaten on speed and accuracy. And this is a Pixel that came out in 2017 versus a 2019 iPhone that has more computing power than any Android phone can dream of thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset. This hopefully means that when the Pixel 5 comes out with a newer processor and hopefully some software updates too, this experience will only get better.

Both iPhones and Pixels are capable of on-device and cloud-assisted transcription. However, Pixel phones allow you to download the full transcription system (although only for English), allowing you to get full-quality transcription while offline, cementing its advantage over Apple's offering.

The Pixel 5 is expected to arrive this fall, as is the iPhone 12. While the Pixel 5 is thought to be available only in one size and with a mid-range chipset, the iPhone 12 will come in four different models across three size options, with what will likely be another mighty CPU in the form of the A14 Bionic chip.

But the Pixel line has always been speedy, and that includes the speed of Google Assistant versus Siri as Google has put more of its abilities on the device. With Siri, you have to rely on the cloud a lot more, which leads to latency.

Both the Pixel 5 and the iPhone 12 will introduce improvements to their photography abilities, aided by some of the best post-processing in the business, as well as introduce high refresh rate displays and 5G compatibility for the first time.