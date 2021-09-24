Future iPad Pros could have a neat design quirk — here's how

The next big rumored change for the iPad Pro could literally shift the way you look at Apple's premium tablet.

A post from leaker Dylan on Twitter claims that Apple intends to make future iPad Pros for use primarily in landscape mode. That includes moving the front camera and "a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back."

While the popularity of the iPad family is indisputable, it is becoming part of a minority of tablets that are primarily designed for use in portrait orientation. Look at rival tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and you'll see their front-facing cameras are on the long side of the display band and their interfaces are meant to be used with the tablet held horizontally.

Future iPad Pro's will feature a horizontal camera placement and a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back. Apple will make landscape mode the default for iPad Pro usage. I have not confirmed whether the next generation model will have this feature but it is in the works.September 23, 2021

While Apple making this change would bring the iPad Pro up to speed with other tablets in its category, it also makes sense within Apple's own marketing. The iPad Pro has been portrayed as a replacement for your laptop, particularly since Apple introduced the Magic Keyboard. Working from a horizontal display remains the norm for lots of everyday tasks and so it makes sense for Apple to design its most professional-focussed iPad with this in mind.

We've just seen Apple launch a new iPad and a heavily revamped iPad mini, but there are no rumors of an upcoming iPad Pro just yet. Going by previous years, we'd expect the next generation to arrive in spring 2022,

As Dylan said in his post, this change may not arrive on the next model. However from another recent rumor, we might expect two things from the 2022 iPad Pro: a new design and a mini-LED display on the smaller 11-inch model, which would match the one on the current 12.9-inch model. Perhaps this new design will reflect a shift to a landscape orientation.