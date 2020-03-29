Free ABC Mouse deal is perfect for schooling your kids at home

Free ABC Mouse is available to all new students for 30 days when you sign up now. Parents: if your child is between pre-K and 8th grade, ABC Mouse is an excellent educational program for keeping them engaged and learning at home.

ABC Mouse and its sister sites Adventure Academy and Reading IQ support at-home education online. The programs work on computers, tablets and phones, making learning outside the classroom highly accessible. These services usually cost between $8 and $10 per month each, but you can get them free for the first 30 days with this deal.

Plex Live TV free for three months: Get it now

The best video chat apps for staying in touch with family

Free ABC Mouse for 30 days

ABC Mouse can help school your kids at home, and now it's free for 30 days for first-time students. No promo code needed.View Deal

ABC Mouse is ideal for budding students, from as young two years old through the 2nd grade. Adventure Academy is designed for children between 3rd grade and 8th grade.

Reading IQ is a supplemental program for, as its name suggests, reading education. Its lessons are intended for children between preschool and 6th grade.

Once the month is up, you can cancel your membership or sign up for a full year subscription at a 49% discount if your child grows fond of the program.