Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Watch the big reveal right here

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire time Get ready, Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 1 is about to start, at 12 p.m. Eastern today (June 25).

That's 9 a.m. Pacific, 5 p.m. BST and 6 p.m. CEST, the local time for developer CD Projekt Red.

We're minutes away from the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream! As you can gather, we're pretty excited. This will be the first of a new online video series previewing the big action adventure game. We also get a new trailer!

Episode 1 of Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is slated to last 25 minutes (over by 12:25 p.m. Eastern). The event will also show off gameplay footage and an interview with the game's developers about Cyberpunk 2077's braindance feature.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: How the consoles stack up

Everything we know about the PS5

Updated: All the Xbox Series X games we know about so far

Braindance is a way for characters to dive into virtual realities created from the lived experiences — including emotions, muscle memories and physical feedback — of other characters.

In short, it's a detective's dream come true. Braindances are digital recordings of those moments in persons lives, but they're not always honest and true: as some have been filmed. Players will experience braindances by putting on a BD (braindance) headset.

We're also hoping that Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire episode 1 gives us more intel about Keanu Reeves' involvement, but only time will tell.

Where to watch Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire

As of this moment, CD Projekt Red has only stated its plans to stream Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire episode 1 on its Twitch channel, which you can find here, or watch right here:

It would be a little weird for Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire to not be on CD Projekt Red's YouTube channel, but it appears that it won't be there. The company's Twitter account only mentioned Twitch in its announcement:

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkceJune 24, 2020