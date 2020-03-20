Cheap laptop deal at Walmart drops Samsung Chromebook 3 to $159

Looking for a cheap laptop deal on a respectable machine? Then you might be interested in this killer discount at Walmart.

For a limited time, the big box retailer has the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for just $159. Normally priced at $220 direct from Samsung, that's $61 off and the one of the best laptops deals you can get if you're on a budget.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $220 now $159 @ Walmart

The affordable Samsung Chromebook 3 is the perfect laptop for kids or anyone in search of a capable, affordable machine. Walmart offers it for $61 under Samsung's price. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot). View Deal

The Samsung Chromebook is one of the best budget laptops you can buy. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, expandable via a built-in microSD slot.

In sister site,Laptop Mag's Samsung Chromebook 3 review, they praised its bright screen, superb battery life, and strong performance. While they thought the speakers could be better, they gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating overall.

With a start up time of just a few seconds and automatic backups and security, the Chromebook 3 is the perfect cheap laptop for productivity and entertainment. What's more, a single charge gives you 9 hours and 44 minutes of battery life.

Cheap Chromebook deals like this end fast, so we recommend you snag one before it goes out of stock.