Breaking Bad Movie: El Camino Trailer, Release Date, Cast and More

Update Oct. 11: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has arrived on Netflix. By the looks of it, the movie could land on our best Netflix movies page.

Breaking Bad fans, break out your beakers, rev up your RVs, and grow out your goatees. Eight years after Walter White supervised a violent drug ring between Albuquerque and Mexico, the blue crystal is finally making a comeback. On October 11, Aaron Paul reprises his role as Heisenberg’s sous chef, Jesse Pinkman, in the long-awaited Breaking Bad movie sequel.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” reads the movie’s synopsis.

Breaking Bad’s creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the new thriller, titled El Camino, which means we can expect plenty of familiar faces and callbacks to the original series. The film is officially out, so without further ado here’s everything there is to know about the Breaking Bad Movie.

El Camino has hit Netflix!

Check out this behind-the-scenes look at El Camino. If you weren't excited for the Breaking Bad follow up already, you will be now.

The full-length trailer has finally dropped. Keep reading to check it out.

Netflix released a haunting new Breaking Bad movie teaser. It's essentially a Jesse Pinkman highlight real from the Breaking Bad series, showing his most striking moments up until his tearful escape in the show's finale. Set to the song "Enchanted" by Chloe X Halle, this teaser serves as a reminder to rewatch all five seasons Breaking Bad and catch up on Jesse's journey before the movie's October 10 debut.

What is the Breaking Bad movie called?

The Breaking Bad movie is called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. When translated from Spanish, ‘El Camino’ means ‘the way,’ but the phrase also lends itself to a vintage Chevrolet make. Jesse is seen driving away in one at the end of the Breaking Bad series finale.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie released on Netflix on October 11, 2019. We recommend streaming the five seasons of the original show before then if you haven’t seen them already.

The film is also getting a theatrical release. Check out your local theater listings to see if you can catch Jesse Pinkman on the big screen during El Camino's opening weekend.

Who’s in the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie cast?

Aaron Paul stars in the Breaking Bad movie. He reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman, a crystal meth cook who partnered up with his high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, in the TV show. Jesse started the first season as an apathetic, foul-mouthed junkie, but soon became the moral compass of the drug operation.

Paul is joined by Charles Baker, who plays Skinny Pete. Skinny Pete had several Breaking Bad cameos, helping Walter and Jesse on the customer-facing side of their illicit business.

Matt Jones will once again play Badger, the third musketeer of Jesse's posse.

Jonathan Banks is also set to return for El Camino. His character Mike Ehrmantraut had various loyalties throughout the series, so it will be interesting to see what role he takes on in this new film.

Is there a trailer for the Breaking Bad movie?

There is a full-length trailer out for El Camino. It's chilling, yet moving. It shows Badger, Skinny Pete, and Jesse reunited amid a massive manhunt for Walter White's former business partner. Check out the entire sequence below.

On August 24, the Breaking Bad twitter account uploaded a 60-second teaser for the upcoming movie. It shows Skinny Pete in an interrogation room, claiming that he doesn’t know where Jesse his, but even if he did, he wouldn’t snitch.

Where is Jesse Pinkman? pic.twitter.com/bHGB1Ib8cgAugust 24, 2019

Will Bryan Cranston / Walter White / Heisenberg be in the Breaking Bad movie?

Go watch the Breaking Bad finale again for the answer to that one. (But then again, anything is possible.)