Black Friday iPad deal: iPad Air just hit lowest price yet on Walmart

The best Black Friday iPad deal has returned, a week before Thanksgiving even starts, no less! Yes, you can now get the brand-new iPad Air 2020 (which is the best iPad overall) on sale, even though it's less than a month old.

If you haven't heard, the iPad Air 2020 takes our favorite iPad Pro features and makes them more available — at a lower price.

Right now (and it will sell out soon), Walmart has the 10.9-inch iPad Air 2020 (64GB) on sale for $559. That's $40 off (for both the elegant Sky Blue and minty Green designs) and the lowest price for the iPad Air 2020 we've seen so far. As the person in charge of tracking iPad deals this holiday season, I can guarantee that it's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen in the world of tablets.

When we first saw this deal weeks ago at Amazon, it disappeared into thin air quickly, so get it while it's there.

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Walmart

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale.View Deal

In my iPad Air (2020) review, I appreciated the tablet's new (and larger) display, as well as its blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU. It earned the Editor's Choice award for a number of reasons, including its 4,262 on the Geekbench 5 general performance benchmark. By comparison, the Galaxy Tab S7 (Snapdragon 865+) hit a mark of 3,074 and the iPad 2020 (A12 Bionic) scored 2,685. Simply put, this tablet will breeze through any task — or game — you throw its way.

Those who want to replace their laptop with an iPad will primarily prefer the iPad Air for its support for Apple's Magic Keyboard. This enables super easy typing on the iPad Air, bringing it on par with the iPad Pro and all of Apple's modern MacBooks. (Normally priced at $299, the keyboard is on sale for $289 at Amazon).

The iPad Air 2020 lasted for 10 hours and 29 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test, and that's pretty great, though a little short of the 10.2-inch iPad's 12:57 battery life. Nevertheless, the iPad Air 2020 is still an amazing tablet and the best iPad overall, when you factor in both price and features.

Speaking of the longer-lasting iPad, B&H Photo also has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $399, which is $30 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's entry-level tablet. It's not as powerful (as it's got the slightly older A12 Bionic processor), but it still manages to offer solid performance at a more reasonable price. Make sure to follow our iPad deals guide for the best sales on Apple's tablets.