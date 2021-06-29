Best cheap coffee machine deals in July 2021

Need a jolt of caffeine? All of the biggest retailers have brewed the best coffee machine deals to deliver this key kitchen appliance at a cheap price. Just press a button and have one delivered right to your home.

A coffee machine is a staple for many households, so it's understandable that choosing one isn't as easy as you'd expect, especially since many machines start at $100 apiece.

Not only do you have to consider the pricing, but you also have to decide on what kind of barista you want to be: Are you an espresso/americano lover? Or do you solely prefer your coffee with a fluffy creamy top? Regardless, we're here to make this decision a lot easier for you.

If you're on the market to snatch yourself one of the best coffee makers on a massive discount, we've got you covered. We've prepared a round-up of all the best coffee-machine deals available, featuring a wide selection from the top brands, including Keurig, Lavazza, De'Longhi, Nespresso and more.

This variety is categorized based on the budget that you've set aside for your brand-new coffee maker to match your needs and requirements. This page is also going to be regularly updated, so be sure to bookmark the URL, as we're going to keep adding new deals and eliminating those that are no longer active.

Top coffee machine deals right now

Coffee machine deals under $100

Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffeemaker: just $20 @ Amazon

For a basic coffeemaker, Amazon Basics does the job, and you can get this 5-cup machine for 5% off. With a glass carafe and a reusable filter, the 25-ounce capacity lets you brew up a 5-cup batch conveniently.View Deal

Lavazza Espresso Machine: was $149 now $120 @ Amazon

This deal saves you a whopping 20%, making it one of the best deals as of right now. This single-serve machine features two coffee selection modes with simple touch controls: programmable free dose and pre-set. And with its handy visual indicator, you'll always know when it's time to fill up the water tank. View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It is now 38% off on Amazon for a limited time only, so do make sure to grab yours while sales are still active. (Currently out of stock, check back later.)View Deal

Keurig Coffee Maker: was $129 now $109 @ Best Buy

This single-serve k-cup pod coffee maker boasts automatic shut-off and adjustable strength and volume, so you can turn a coffee pod into exactly the kind of drink you want. Just a warning, you're going to have a hard time picking out of all the vibrant colorful options. The turquoise one, in particular, is bound to catch your eye. View Deal

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup: was $185 now $99 @ Amazon

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp coffee maker can make anywhere from one to 14 cups at a time, and it comes with a reusable filter that replaces paper filters. You can also schedule brews up to 24 hours in advance or choose between regular and bold coffee depending on your tastes. It is currently 49% off. Going in and out of stockView Deal

Coffee machine deals under $400

Cuisinart 12-Cup: was $365 now $199 @ Amazon

This coffee machine is currently 45% off on Amazon, saving you a total of $165. This model features a 12-cup glass carafe with a stainless steel handle, meaning it will last you a while. If you're not afraid of strong flavors, you'll be glad to discover that the bold option allows for a seamless brew strength control. View Deal

Mr. Coffee One-Touch: was $359 now $278 @ Amazon

If you're set on getting an easy-to-use espresso and capuccino maker, then this coffee machine is the perfect fit. This handy device is intuitive to use, thanks to its simple one-button interface and a built-in milk frother. You can also control the strength of your drink by selecting the amount of desired espresso shots. View Deal

De'Longhi Espresso Machine: was $454 now $328 @ Amazon

Looking for solid savings? This deal will save you a total of $140, meaning it is currently 28% off. This professional coffee maker features 15-bar professional pressure technology that delivers quality results every time. Its fully stainless steel design provides for long-lasting use. View Deal

Coffee machine deals above $500