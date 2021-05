Best Buy PS5 restock could happen this week — here's what we know

It's been more than a month since Best Buy last had PS5 restock. This unfortunate streak could be broken later this week, as the retailer may have a restock of the hugely in-demand console just in time for the weekend.

Earlier in the year, Best Buy was known for offering PS5 restocks on Friday afternoons. Drops would occur sometimes between 12 p.m. ET and as late as 3.30 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, Best Buy PS5 restock has dried up in recent weeks but we're still holding out hope that this week could see the electronics retailer take fresh PS5 orders.

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. It's been more than a month since Best Buy last has PS5 restock. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy hasn't restocked the PS5 Digital Edition for nearly six weeks now, so a drop is due. View Deal

Now for the bad news. There's been no real evidence to suggest that Best Buy will restock the PS5 this week. Looking at past drop we can say with near certainty, it'll happen on a Friday, and seeing as we're more than a month from Best Buy's last restock we're certainly overdue.

All these signs point to there being a reasonable chance of a restock this week, however, it's by no means guaranteed, and there is every possibility that Best Buy's stockless stream will continue for another week. If a Best Buy restock does happen this week it'll likely be on Friday, May 7.

We had hoped that Best Buy might restock last Friday (April 30), but Matt Swider of TechRadar learned from his source that several regional warehouses didn't have enough inventory to begin selling consoles. So, the wait for another Best Buy PS5 restock has now continued into this week.

⚠️(1/3) Best Buy PS5 / Xbox Series X restock update: got word from my all-star source (🙏, buddy): key regional Best Buy warehouses DON'T have inventory to sell consoles today. The likelihood of a launch has diminished greatly.🙁Sorry, folks.But... (see tweet 2) pic.twitter.com/D1rB5mDKavApril 30, 2021 See more

Based on the above information we can guess that Best Buy is building up its stock for a bigger drop, rather than dropping small amounts of PS5 stock as it comes through. Maybe that larger restock will happen this week, or perhaps the retailer will instead continue to stockpile for a drop in the coming weeks.

Should more evidence emerge we'll update this story to make sure you don't miss the next Best Buy PS5 restock. In the meantime, we’re keeping a close eye on PS5 restocks at every major retailer in our where to buy a PS5 guide. Be sure to keep checking it for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.