Every Baby Yoda toy coming out this year, and how to get them

NEW YORK CITY — The Child, better known as Baby Yoda, stole the show (and our hearts) at Toy Fair 2020. The Mandalorian’s adorable, green soup-sipping alien was the hottest thing on the show floor, even stealing the spotlight from new Fortnite and Marvel toys.

Baby Yoda toys will arrive in masses before the year’s up, and we’re not just talking about toddler-friendly plushies. From pop culture collectables and LEGO builds to board games and robots, Disney can’t seem to dole out The Mandalorian licenses for toymakers fast enough.

Here’s every Baby Yoda toy we saw at this year’s Toy Fair, plus what we know about their prices and release dates. After all, we need something to hold us over until the Child and its antics return to Disney Plus, right?

The Child Animatronic Edition

(Image credit: Future)

This animatronic Baby Yoda toy was one of the best toys overall at Toy Fair 2020. Hasbro recreated the Child’s iconic coos, heavy blinks and exaggerated ear movements so well, you’d think the company borrowed the same model used in the series. When you touch its head, Baby Yoda responds with one of 25 sound and motion combinations. Plus it knows when it needs to catch some Z’s with a Force nap.

You can pre-order The Child Animatronic Edition right now for $59.99, and the battery-powered toy will be released in Fall 2020. Sadly, its hovering pod isn’t included.

The Child Plush

(Image credit: Future)

The Child Plush, also from Hasbro, offers a softer take on Baby Yoda toys with its 11-inch cuddly build, complete with a suede coat. When we picked it up at Toy Fair, we didn’t want to put it down. Mostly because The Child plush coos, gargles and giggles when you wub its widdle tummy. It took several squeezes to realize that we in fact will need 10 of these when they come out.

Pre-order The Child Plush now for $25, or wait until it releases in June.

Operation and Trouble: The Mandalorian editions

(Image credit: Future)

Baby Yoda is arriving to two popular Hasbro board game franchises: Operation and Trouble. Rather than dissect a human, in this new iteration of Operation you’ll be tasked with stopping the Child’s mischief by collecting objects it likes to play with. And you must avoid the dreaded buzzer, of course. In Trouble, you’ll join Mando, IG-II, Kuiil and Cara Dune in helping Baby Yoda escape from the bad guys.

Both Star Wars: The Mandalorian Operation and Trouble board games are scheduled for a Spring 2020 launch priced at $19.99 and $14.99, respectively.

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child

(Image credit: Future)

LEGO makes some of the best Star Wars toys, so it’s no surprise it introduced Baby Yoda to its offerings this year. These 3-inch BrickHeadz versions of the Mandalorian and the Child let fans recreate the show’s characters with quick and customizable builds. You can even adjust Baby Yoda’s little ears, and we love how it features the hovering pod.

You can pre-order Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child from Amazon for $19.99 now, and the kit will ship in August 2020.

(Image credit: Future)

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest

Another Baby Yoda toy coming from LEGO this year is a 1,000-plus piece build of the Razor Crest bounty hunter ship. Not only does the kit have a cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold and access ramps—it also comes with the tiniest Baby Yoda yet. You’ll get minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and IG-11, too, but something tells us they’ll take a backseat to the big-eyed green baby.

The $129.99 kit is available for pre-order on Amazon and is coming out in September 2020.

Pop! Funko Baby Yoda

(Image credit: Future)

Baby Yoda figurines were inevitable, and now Funko fanatics will be able to add the Mandalorian character to their collections. Aside from having a bobble head, there’s not much to the Baby Yoda Funko aside from its oddly-proportional giant head and hand reaching out to use the Force.

The 4-inch version costs $9.99 and 10-inch version costs $39.99. Both models of Pop! Funko Baby Yoda are listed for pre-order on Best Buy.

The Bounty Collection: The Child

(Image credit: Future)

Hasbro’s Baby Yoda figurines are also a hot collector’s item. The 2.2-inch toys manage to make the Child even more adorable with fun expressions and callouts to key moments of the show. One figure features Baby Yoda sipping soup, while another has it slurping down frog legs. Others include The Child messing with Mando’s ship and straining to summon the Force.

The Bounty Collection is available to pre-order in packs of 2 for $15.99 on Amazon. The figurines come out in May 2020.