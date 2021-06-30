Best 4th of July PS5 sales 2021

With Independence Day taking place this weekend, 4th of July PS5 sales are really kicking off. If you're lucky enough to already own a PS5 console now is a great chance to save on some of the best PS5 games and PS5 accessories. You can get everything you need for a whole summer of gaming in these 4th of July sales.

Even if you've been unable to secure a PS5, it's still worth taking advantage of some of these savings. Then once you finally get your hands on a console you'll already have everything you need.

Plus, we're hoping that some retailers might have a PS5 restock to celebrate the occasion. Best Buy has already restocked Sony's in-demand console earlier this week and Target is being tipped for a drop in the coming days as well. While there are no confirmed restocks as of yet, don't be surprised if at least one retailer drops stock ahead of the weekend.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

Best 4th of July PS5 sales

PS5 console

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes the innovative PS5 DualSense controller. Amazon last restocked for Prime Day, it could well do the same for 4th of July. (Currently out of stock).View Deal

PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks the 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its pricey sibling. At $399 (that's $100 less), this is the version to get if you can't stand disc switching and prefer to download your games digitally. Amazon could restock the PS5 Digital for Independence Day. (Currently out of stock).View Deal

PS5 games

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Probably the closest to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you'll get on a non-Nintendo system, Immortals Fenyx Rising sets you loose in a lush open world with fearsome foes to fight and brain-teasing puzzles to solve. It's just $24 in this 4th of July PS5 sale.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Roam the countryside of medieval England as fierce Viking warrior in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Build your clan and construct a new home for your tribe, in this action RPG with more than 100 hours of content. You'll still be playing this one by Christmas. View Deal

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages. Walmart has it on sale for $39 as part of its 4th of July PS5 sales. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077 may have struggled to live up to the immense pre-release hype, and was fairly buggy at launch, but its still a game very much worth playing. With this PS4 version of the game you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 edition when it launches later this year. View Deal

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Before Dark Souls, before Bloodborne, there was Demon's Souls. Now the classic PS3 game has been remade for the PS5, built from the ground up with improved graphics and performance. And it can be yours with $20 off the normal price thanks to 4th of July PS5 sales. View Deal

PS5 accessories

PS5 DualSense Charger: was $37 now $26 @ Amazon

The official DualSense Charging Station remains elusive but this best-selling alternative has been discounted for 4th of July. It allows you to charge up to two controllers at once, bringing them to full power in less than 3 hours. Plus, you get an additional set of thumb grips as well. Make sure to check the "coupon" box for an extra 10% off!View Deal

PlayStation HD camera: was $59 now $51 @ Amazon

The official PlayStation HD camera is currently down to $51 at Amazon. This accessory is ideal for budding streamers and can be used to capture in sharp 1080p quality. Plus it has a built in stand for easy mounting on your television set. View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $66 @ Amazon

This certainly isn't the biggest 4th of July PS5 deal, but the official Sony DualSense controller is rarely available for less than full price. This next-gen controller includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a touchpad and an in-built microphone. Pick up a second controller to go alongside your PS5 console.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: was $127 now $85 @ Amazon

This is technically a PC gaming headset, but it's also compatible with the PS5 consoles. With 7.1 surround sound, adjustable bass, and a noise-canceling microphone, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S a solid mid-range headset. Unfortunately, it's not wireless.View Deal