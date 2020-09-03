Apple Watch 6 release date leak reveals bad news

The Apple Watch 6 won't arrive in September, according to a tech leaker. Apple's next-generation smartwatch was previously rumored to release this month, and as soon as next week.

Leaker @L0vetodream on Twitter Tuesday wrote "there is no Watch this month," most likely referring to the Apple Watch. Instead, the Apple Watch 6 could launch in October alongside the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.

there is no Watch this monthSeptember 2, 2020

L0vetodream's message appears to be a response to the number of leakers who have pinpointed September as the Apple Watch 6 release date. Since mid-August Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser has endorsed the week of September 7, or next week, for the next Apple Watch's reveal.

Both L0vetodream's and Prosser's Apple Watch 6 release date leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, as there are a number of Apple-related rumors circulating right now. The company is expected to debut the new watch and the iPhone 12 in the coming weeks at minimum.

A new iPad, Apple AirTags key finders and a pair of over-ear headphones called AirPods Studio could all make an appearance as we approach Apple's typical hardware release season.

As for what we know about the Apple Watch 6, it's expected to ship with the watchOS 7 software and offer incremental improvements over the Apple Watch Series 5. This means a better battery life, faster performance and perhaps improved water resistance. We could see the Apple Watch 6 pack SpO2 monitoring, too.