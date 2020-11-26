Black Friday deal: Amazon Fire HD 8 at lowest price ever

We're already seeing a lot of Black Friday deals for tech gadgets, and the Cyber Monday deals are coming up fast.
If you're in the market for an easy-to-use entertainment center, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB of storage is on sale for $54.99, a savings of $35 from the regular price of $89.99. The 64GB model is marked down to $84.99. Both show ads on the screensavers; going ad-free tacks on $15 to the price of either version.
Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $54 @ Amazon
The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal
The Amazon Fire HD 8 lets you enjoy streaming media from Disney Plus, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora and Spotify, plus Amazon's own Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle and Prime Video services. The Fire HD 8 even handles Zoom meetings. You'll get a color choice of black, white, plum or Twilight Blue.
In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we said it isn't "just one of the best Android tablets, it's one of the best tablets overall and probably the best for most families." It's our choice for the best tablet under $100.
And don't forget its sibling, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, which adds wireless charging and fast charging and more memory. It's also marked down $35 for Black Friday, starting at $74.99.
Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $74 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging.View Deal
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 50% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278