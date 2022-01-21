After Microsoft's Activision Blizzard buyout, Netflix doubles down on gaming

Netflix executives are apparently quite happy to hear about Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition of publishing giant Activision Blizzard. As a matter of fact, executives consider it an exceptionally validating endorsement of its own future plans for Netflix itself.

Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters sees Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as an endorsement of subscription-based models and a shining example of why Netflix is such an important service. This being, of course, a nod to Microsoft’s own Game Pass plan, which provides a revolving library of games at an affordable monthly fee. Microsoft has revealed that the service will eventually include a hefty chunk of Activision Blizzard titles after the buyout is done.

During Netflix’s latest earnings briefing , as reported by GameSpot, Peters stated, "It was exciting to see the activity in the space. And I think to some degree, it's an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around subscription being a great model to connect consumers around the world with games and game experiences."

Much like movies and television have become almost entirely dominated by subscription plans, many executives are seeing it as the unavoidable future of gaming, too. Those at Netflix are empowered by Microsoft’s move seeing as Netflix has recently ventured into the world of mobile gaming, offering a selection of titles across iOS and Android devices that can be accessed with existing subscriptions.

Netflix founder Reed Hastings spoke about the company’s move into the gaming space, sounding determined to make Netflix the go-to subscription service for mobile experiences. "We're definitely crawl, walk, run and like let's nail the thing and not just be in it for the sake of being in it or for a press release," he said during the earnings call. "But we got to please our members by having the absolute best in the category."

How successful Netflix will ultimately be within the world of gaming is yet to be seen, but the company certainly doesn’t sound as though it’s taking things lightly. Though Peters stressed that it’s "still very early days" for the company’s gaming goals. He also promised that 2022 would be a great year for "casual and core gaming genres" on the new service.

"We're going to be experimental and try a bunch of things," Peters told those on the call. "But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we're building in other places and sort of magnify that value for the fans of those stories."

Considering the size and scope of Netflix’s immensely popular franchises, the sky appears to be the limit for what kind of interactive experiences the company could be planning for the future. In the meantime, you can find out more about Netflix Games here .