Act Fast: The Pixel 3 Is Now 50% Off

Although the Pixel 4 is right around the corner, the Pixel 3 is still one of the best smartphones you can get. Even more so now that it's half-off its original price.

Rakuten currently has the Unlocked Pixel 3 on sale for $399 via coupon code "SAVE15". Normally $799, that's $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this phone. By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Google's direct price for the same unlocked phone.

In our Pixel 3 review, we loved its excellent performance, high quality display, and top notch cameras. While we thought its bezels could be slimmer, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its snappy performance and useful AI functions.

Despite its minimalist design, the Pixel 3 is far from boring. At 5.5-inches, it's made for comfortable one-handed use. It packs a 5.5-inch Full HD+ OLED (2160 x 1080) display, making it perfect for watching movies when you're on the go. It's powered by a Snapdragon 845 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In our testing, the Pixel 3's front and rear cameras beat the iPhone XS. The Pixel 3's 12.2MP rear camera with HDR+ image processing and Pixel Visual Core chip was most impressive. Unlike the haziness produced by the iPhone XS, images of storefronts and street signs taken with the Pixel 3 were sharp. Moreover, the Pixel 3's 8MP front camera also produced a crisp portrait that perfectly captured skin tone and fabrics.

We gauged the Pixel 3's performance in Geekbench 4's overall test, and it scored 7,316 which beat the Samsung Galaxy S9 (7,276), but under-performed the iPhone XS (11,420) and the OnePlus 6 (9,088).

Battery-wise, the Pixel 3 lasted 8 hours and 27 minutes. So despite its age, the Pixel 3 is still one of the best Android phones you can get.

Rakuten's sale ends October 9 at 2:59am ET.