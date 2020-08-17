Is WordPress the way forward for enterprise content management?

WordPress, created by Automattic, is the most popular website builder framework on the planet, powering nearly a third of all websites in existence. With WordPress built on open-source code, a vibrant ecosystem of specialists in a variety of different fields has sprung up around it. One of those is web hosting company Pressidium, and we've interviewed Andrew Georges, the company’s co-founder to ask about its plans and philosophy.

TechRadar Pro (TRP): What does Pressidium do?

Andrew George (AG): We offer a fully managed WordPress hosting service. From the outset, the system was designed to be scalable and highly available, with no single point of failure. Ours is a premium service that aims to be fast without sacrificing robustness, scalability, and security. This means that site owners and administrators can host their websites with us safe in the knowledge that we’ll take care of everything. They can focus on running their actual business and not on the technicalities of running their websites.

TRP: Why choose WordPress?

AG: Simply put, WordPress is the most popular content management system (CMS) there is, powering nearly a third of the Internet. It’s open-source, which means it’s free for anyone to use and has a massive community of developers who have advanced the framework in so many different ways.

On top of that, content creators are familiar with the user interface, making it easy for them to work on different sites using WordPress and immediately get to grips with the publishing workflow. It’s this widespread familiarity with how WordPress works which has also attracted enterprise-level publishers because they don’t have to spend time and effort to train people on how to use custom or proprietary CMSs, many of which have sub-optimal user interfaces.

TRP: Can you tell us about your involvement with Automattic?

AG: Automattic expressed interest in what we were doing right from the start and has been very active in testing our platform. We are always open to collaborations, especially with industry-leading companies like Automattic. These sorts of collaborations can only make WordPress better, fostering innovation and, at the same time, improving industry standards.

TRP: Why would a company decide to follow the WordPress way?

AG: Open-source projects like WordPress can’t really be compared to similar commercial or proprietary systems, and amongst its competitors in the open-source space, like Drupal or Joomla, WordPress is more popular, stable, and mature. The sheer number of creative and marketing agencies that are exclusively WordPress shops is amazing. This wealth of expert knowledge is unmatched by any of the competing platforms. Combine that with the fact almost all online publishers are already familiar with WordPress’s user interface, and it makes it the best, most cost-effective choice for building a website.

TRP: What reasons would you give a business to choose Pressidium for hosting WordPress sites, rather than something like Wordpress VIP or other enterprise-level providers?

AG: We believe that with the launch of our Pressidium Pinnacle Platform we have set a new standard and started a revolution in the managed WordPress hosting space. Now, every WordPress website owner or administrator, no matter where they are in the world, can take advantage of industry-leading speed, robustness, scalability, and security.

We have our own webscale technology, which means that any of the sites we host can scale from just a few thousand visits per month up to several million. To achieve this, we took technologies used by Facebook and Google, and together with our extensive experience in the area of enterprise systems engineering, we applied them to consumer-level systems.

So in effect, we applied enterprise-level architecture and design to infrastructure that was more optimal, efficient, and tuned specifically for WordPress and websites. The end result was a dramatic reduction in costs.

With our Pressidium Pinnacle Platform, we can offer all of our customers the benefits of a webscale system that is both fault-tolerant (FT) and N-Tier (Scale-Out) designed at a cost which is a fraction of similar solutions. To give you an example, WordPress VIP’s entry-level plan starts at $5000/month (about £3970, AU$7200) which is several times more expensive compared to our corresponding entry-level enterprise architecture.

So to sum up, Pressidium's Pinnacle Platform has no single point of failure and offers extremely high levels of uptime and reliability compared to hosting industry standards. Our architecture is available on every layer, with automatic scalability. All of our plans also offer full server management and automated backups as standard.

In addition, we offer end-to-end managed security and auto-updates, malware monitoring and removal , web application firewalls, filtering of bad bots, expert-level WordPress support, and a full chroot environment. No one else is offering the same breadth of features at this price range.