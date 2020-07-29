How to download GameGuardian

GameGuardian is an app that can be used to hack a variety of video games on your iOS or Android device. Much like a GameShark or Game Genie, it offers special cheat codes, exploits, and other advantages you wouldn't normally be able to utilize in the vanilla versions of mobile games. As such, it's a cheat application that isn't officially supported on either iOS or Android devices, so it isn't available through the official channels and must be side-loaded onto your devices if you choose to use it.

Still, if that isn’t a deterrent, GameGuardian does allow you to play with a wide variety of different parameters both inside and outside of the games you load onto your device. You can load emulators to play other kinds of games from systems like Game Boy and PlayStation as well as customize your device's overall UI. Just take care when using the program to not brick your device. These types of apps are not typically looked upon favorably by phone manufacturers or those who support either OS.

Where to download GameGuardian

GameGuardian is a special cheat application. These types of apps are typically frowned upon since they’re used to find exploits in games and aren’t considered fair for other users. There's a wide variety of things you can do: add lives for characters, earn more gold, bypass certain sections of a game, or even make yourself invulnerable.

Keep in mind that you should not use this app on games that you play online with others as you will likely trip an anti-cheat system. This may result in losing access to your account or being banned entirely. If you decide to use GameGuardian on either iOS or Android devices, you’ll need to use a jailbroken iPhone or a rooted Android device to load the program. This is not a process that’s recommended for those unfamiliar with sideloading apps.

What you can do with GameGuardian

GameGuardian is an all-purpose cheating app that you can use to “break” and “hack” into the games of your choice. Add lives for characters, earn more money than you could ever do on your own, load emulators and play with homebrew video games, and change the core of your device’s AI. GameGuardian is meant to help facilitate all of these things.

Should you decide to play around with GameGuardian, be careful to not play online with games that can detect cheating apps, and only mess about with the app at all if you feel comfortable tinkering with rooted Android phones or jailbroken iPhones.