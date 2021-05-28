How to install NordVPN on Chromecast

With Google Chromecast hardware and one of the best VPN services on the market, you can stream virtually any content directly from your laptop, smartphone, or other device and view it on a different device. One popular example of this would be casting movies or series from a smartphone to a TV so you can view them on a larger screen.

Out of all the options, using NordVPN on Chromecast is recommended for two reasons. For one, sensitive information and personal data can be exposed without a VPN, which will lead to privacy concerns for many people.

Secondly, many people use a VPN with Chromecast to unlock geo-restricted content. This might come in handy if, for example, you live in Europe but want to access the US version of Netflix or some other streaming service. With a streaming VPN, you would simply set your location to the US to unlock this content.

One thing worth noting is that it’s impossible to install a VPN directly onto your Chromecast device. Instead, you’ll need to use one of the two methods outlined below.

NordVPN is ideal for unblocking on your Chromecast

Option 1: Use NordVPN on your casting device

By far, the simplest method to use NordVPN on Chromecast is to install it on your casting device. For example, download and use NordVPN on your laptop if you’re casting from that, or use the mobile app if you prefer to cast from your smartphone.

In general, getting started with NordVPN is very straightforward. We’ve outlined the basic steps below to help you get going.

1. Ensure you have an active NordVPN subscription and log into your account.

2. Download the NordVPN app on the device that you plan on using to cast to your Chromecast. This could be your laptop, smartphone, or any other compatible device.

3. Select the country that you want to set your VPN to and hit the connect button.

4. Proceed with streaming to your Chromecast as you normally would.

We consider this to be the best option not only thanks to how easy it is to set up, but also the fact that if you want to change locations (perhaps the next movie you want to watch is only available in Canada, and you’re in the UK), it’s as easy as switching server on the app. The same can’t be said for the next method – but there are some benefits to doing so.

Option 2: Install NordVPN on your Wi-Fi router

Using a router VPN is a slightly more complicated option, but it’s a great way to ensure all of your content is private and unaffected by geographical restrictions.

Installing NordVPN on your router will take some time. We’ve covered the general steps below, but we strongly suggest you take the time to go over NordVPN’s own instructions as well if you’re not totally confident.

1. Sign in to your router by following your user guide or the instructions on your service provider’s website.

2. Find out if your router has integrated VPN functionality. If it does, you can update its settings to direct your internet traffic through the NordVPN network.

3. If your router doesn’t have integrated VPN functionality, you will need to reconfigure a range of settings to install NordVPN. This process varies across different routers, so you’ll need to check your user manual or online tutorials for exact instructions.

4. Test your connection to ensure it’s working, and start using your Chromecast.

If you’re interested in the whole-house functionality a VPN can provide when installed on a router, and also want to make your single plan go a heck of a lot further, then installing NordVPN on your router may well be the best choice.

How to install NordVPN on Chromecast in a nutshell

For starters, it’s impossible to install NordVPN directly onto your Chromecast device. Instead, you will need to either use it with the device that you’re casting from or use a router VPN.

The easiest method by far is installing the NordVPN app on whatever devices you’re casting with. This shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to set up and will provide excellent flexibility and privacy.

Setting up a router VPN is much more complicated, and it may take a significant amount of time if you’re not a tech-savvy person – but it can provide extra household protection if you’re willing to put in the time, and really need it.

