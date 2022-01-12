HBO Max deal knocks 20% off for up to 12 months

Whether you're hibernating, isolating, or just done with the world — we've found the perfect deal to keep you company over the cold winter months.

For a limited time, HBO Max is taking 20% off its ad-free and ad-supported subscription plans. After discount, you'll pay $11.99 per month for the ad-free plan or $7.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. That's cheaper than their sale last September, which only discounted prices for six months. The offer is valid for new and returning HBO Max customers only. After the promo is up, you'll auto-renew at the standard rate of $14.99/month (without ads) or $9.99/month (with ads). Alternatively, you can cancel at any time.

For new or returning subscribers only, HBO Max is taking 20% off its ad-free plan for an entire year. After discount, you'll pay just $11.99 per month. After the promo ends, your price will increase to the standard rate of $14.99. (Or you can cancel your subscription). This is not only a rare deal, but one of the best HBO Max deals we've ever seen.

For new or returning subscribers only, HBO Max is taking 20% off its ad-supported plan for an entire year. After discount, you'll pay just $7.99 per month. After the promo ends, your price will increase to the standard rate of $9.99. (Or you can cancel your subscription).

We named HBO Max one of the best streaming services available. If you want a thorough take on HBO Max, make sure to read our HBO Max review. Otherwise, here's some basic info you'll want to know before signing up. First, is that one account allows for up to three simultaneous streams. You can create up to 5 user profiles, which are classified as either Adult or Kid. (Kid accounts give parents the control to limit what their child watches). The ad-free plan offers 4K support (select movies only).

In terms of content, HBO Max offers a solid mix of major blockbuster movies and original programming. In fact, HBO Max subscribers get to watch Warner Bros. movies the same day they premiere in theaters. (Ad-free plan only). There are also dozens of hits like Succession, The Flight Attendant, and more. Make sure to check out our best HBO Max shows and movies for more suggestions.