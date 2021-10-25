Black Friday drones deals 2021 — best early sales and what to expect

The best Black Friday drones deals are coming soon, and we're on hand to help you find the biggest savings on devices from DJI, Parrot, Ryze, Tomzon and more.

We expect plenty of killer Black Friday deals on drones this year, so whether you're looking to upgrade from an older device to a new model or are planning to buy your first ever drone, this is the perfect time to start hunting.

In fact, looking now rather than waiting until Black Friday itself might be a very good plan. Though Black Friday doesn't take place until November 26, we're expecting more early deals this year than ever before. Plus, with global supply issues still affecting many products and fears over stock not being delivered in time for the holidays, demand is sure to be huge this Black Friday.

Black Friday drones deals — best early sales

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo was $499 now $399 @ B&H Photo

This kit bundles together the first version of DJI's excellent Mavic Mini with a huge number of accessories designed to help you get more from your drone. It comes with two extra batteries, two extra pairs of propellers, a 360° propeller guard, 2-way charging hub, carry bag and more. While it only offers 2.7K recording rather than the 4K of the new Mini 2, it's still a great drone. View Deal

Parrot Anafi Parrot Anafi was $899 now $584 @ Best Buy

One of the best alternatives to DJI's many drones, the Parrot Anafi has one feature you won't find on its rivals: The Anafi's gimbal-mounted camera can rotate up, so you can take photos and videos of objects above the drone. It's also compact, captures 4K video and can last for 25 minutes on one battery — but note that it does lack collision detection. This deal takes $225 of its RRP at Best Buy. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSD card SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSD card was $67 now $36 @ Best Buy

Many drones use microSD cards, so this incredible deal on a 128GB SanDisk Extreme Plus is the ideal accessory for your new quadcopter. With a read speed of up to 170MB/s and a write speed of 90MB/s, it's just the thing for capturing high-resolution 4K footage and detailed stills. View Deal

Black Friday drones deals — what to expect in 2021

Given that DJI devices make up the majority of our best drones list, the best Black Friday drones deals will be on DJI products. The Chinese company usually holds its own Black Friday sales event and based on previous years we'd expect that to start as early as Monday, November 22 or possibly the Friday before (Nov. 19).

However, DJI's own offers tend to be accessories rather than drones, so you'll want to look instead to the likes of Best Buy, B&H Photo and (of course) Amazon for savings on drones themselves.

In terms of models to look for, older drones are always worth considering. These may lose out to newer models in terms of some specs, but it's all relative; the DJI Mini you see above, for instance, can shoot 2.7K rather than 4K as the new DJI Mini 2 can, but that may well be a compromise that's worth making if the price is right.

And of course the best Black Friday drones deals also offer the perfect opportunity to pick up some accessories, whether that's batteries, gimbals, SD cards or cases. We'll keep this page updated with new deals as we see them, so check back regularly as move into November.

When will Black Friday drones deals begin in 2021?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 26. However, Black Friday drones deals will start way before then, with November 1 marking the point at which sales really ramp up. If you're determined to bag yourself a big bargain this Black Friday you'll want to bookmark this page and also our main Black Friday deals hub, to make sure you don't miss out.