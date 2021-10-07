Black Friday 65-inch TV deals — early sales and big bargains for 2021

We're still weeks away from Black Friday, but the holiday sales frenzy will start earlier than ever this year. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are already setting the stage for the November holidays, so check out some of the discounts that are already available.

But remember that the best Black Friday deals are reserved for the day after Thanksgiving, with steeper discounts and bigger bargains than you'll see any other time of year. Keep an eye out for lowered prices, but also for bundle deals that package a TV with soundbar, a wall mount or other home theater gear.

We'll be scouring the web for the best bargains from Best Buy , Target , Walmart and Amazon to find the best sales. But don't limit yourself to any one retailer – the biggest stores are offering price matches on sales between now and late November.

With plenty of 4K smart TVs on the market, there are already some deals available to sharp-eyed deal hunters.

Best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals right now

Early Black Friday TV deals

Sony 65" X85J 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $500 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants.

65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous 28% off the original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, packing a powerful a9 4th gen AI processor, a massive 65-inch 4K display with an OLED panel and support for AI voice assistants.

Toshiba 65" C350 Fire TV: was $719 now $499 @ Best Buy

One of the best TVs made with Amazon's Fire TV software, the Toshiba C350 offers solid smarts with Amazon Alexa baked in, not to mention great gaming performance with some of the shortest lag times we've seen. The HDR performance falls a little flat, but at these prices, that's a compromise that's easy to accept.

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $629 now $549 @ Target

The Vizio V-series TV is the perfect big-screen TV for shoppers on a tight budget. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Chromecast support, Apple AirPlay compatibility, Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for responsive console gameplay, and Vizio's voice remote.

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $519 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen TV, but don't have an endless budget, this 65-inch Insignia should be high on your list. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you quick access to all major streaming apps. However, this TV is $180 off and on sale for just $519.99.