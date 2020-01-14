Best Alexa Headphones and Earbuds

Nowadays, headphones are so smart, we can communicate with them and manage our daily tasks with nothing more than our voice. We have digital assistants to thank for that.

If you're in the market for headphones that feature Amazon Alexa's intelligent voice search, we have an amazing selection, which spreads across several categories and prices. Scroll down to learn what are the best Alexa headphones out there.

Those who want Bluetooth earbuds with digital assistant support can find elite options here and in on our best truly wireless earbuds roundup, while others seeking more feature-focused recommendations can browse through our top picks for best active noise-cancelling and wireless headphones .

Best Alexa headphones overall

Size and Weight: 7.6 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches, 10.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 36 hours (NC On); 41 hours (NC Off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Best in-class battery life

Smart controls

Excellent audio reproduction

Tri-digital assistant support

Lots of sound customization

Bulky and heavy

Listening modes cause bass to distort

Jabra's latest release is the most feature-laden pair of headphones we've tested on the ANC front. The company's advanced 8-microphone system enhances digital assistant performance, giving Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant accurate speech recognition. Half of those mics are also used to automatically adjust ANC levels, letting listeners jam out to Spotify playlists uninterrupted. Speaking of sound, the Elite 85h produces sonic depth that surpasses most models in its class. On-ear detection and physical controls provide different ways to manage calls and music. And did we mention the 36 hours of continuous playback on noise-canceling mode?

See our full Jabra Elite 85h review .

Amazon first wireless earbuds are packed with features

Size and Weight: 0.9 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches, 3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Solid audio quality

Good noise cancellation

Great Alexa integration

Slightly uncomfortable

Needs more smart gestures

Use micro USB instead of USB Type-C

If you can't beat 'em join 'em. Amazon is the latest to enter the truly wireless earbuds arena with the Echo Buds. Priced at a competitive $129, the Echo Buds offer solid audio quality and up to 5 hours of battery life. Amazon even teamed with Bose to give listeners some quality noise- reduction technology (ANR). But most importantly, the earbuds allows listeners to get all the benefits of Alexa (the skills, games and podcast reading) in a small, commuter-friendly package

See our full Amazon Echo Buds review.

Best noise cancelling Alexa Headphones

Size and Weight: 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Slick, attractive design

Excellent noise cancelling on calls and music

Precise, balanced audio

Smart, intuitive buttons and touch controls

Expensive

Our new noise-cancellation king is also one of the latest headphones to feature Alexa support right out of the box. The Bose 700 is a sonic and visual stunner that affords music lovers and travelers amazing audio. Its soundstage is cleaner and more balanced than the QC35 II. ANC is given a significant boost, as eight individual mics work together to silence ambient noise with ease, while amplifying your vocals for better call quality. The svelte design is also something to marvel at. Best of all, Alexa can be enabled via the usual voice command.

See our full Bose 700 Noise Cancellation Headphones review .

Best true wireless earbuds with several features

Size and Weight: 0.8 x 0.7 x 0.6 inches, 0.19 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 7.5 hours; 28 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Better sound and battery life than the AirPods Pro

Waterproof, comfy design

In-app audio customization

Improved call quality

Works great with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant

Poor call quality

Digital assistant needs work (mainly Google Assistant)

Jabra’s sequel to the popular Elite Active 75t isn’t just one of the best sports headphones that money can buy, but also a great option for fitness buffs who require digital assistance when gripping free weights. These buds are 20% smaller than their predecessor and still pack a sonic punch, led by a bass-forward signature that can be customized through the Sounds+ app. You get about 7 hours playtime on a single charge, 28 hours in total with Jabra’s redesigned, super-compact charging case. Lastly, the built-in mics do a solid job of picking up voice commands, which makes using all three digital assistants simple at the gym.

Read our full Jabra Elite 75t review.

Champion sound matched with killer noise cancellation

Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on); 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Class-leading sound

In-app audio customization

Extensive battery life

Intuitive features and touch controls

Supports all digital assistants

Aesthetics feel less premium than the previous model

Call quality isn't the best

The WH-1000xM3 is a sonic powerhouse that blends beautiful sound with outstanding noise cancellation and smart features. Music sounds serene with Sony's new QN1 chip boosting audio processing to hear most, if not all, songs in high fidelity. Sony also stuffed more mics into the ear cups, improving vocal clarity and noise neutralization across the frequency range. The recent addition of Alexa expands digital-assistant support, which performs just as well as Google Assistant.

See our full Sony WH-1000xM3 review.

Dynamic noise cancellation and sound

Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.7 x 3.2 inches, 8.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on); 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Industry-leading active noise cancelation

Superb audio quality

Dedicated voice assistant button

Classy and comfy design

Works in wired mode if battery dies

MicroUSB charging

Competitors have longer battery life with ANC on

The QuietComfort 35 II remained our No.1 noise-cancelling pick for months until its more premium and powerful sibling, the 700, hit the scene. Nevertheless, it’s still a top-tier selection for a multitude of reasons. ANC performance is stellar with Bose's acclaimed technology silencing everything from crying babies to rumbling engines. Sound is well-balanced with booming bass that doesn't overshadow mids and highs. The all-new Action Button is a convenient way of activating Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing the built-in mics to pick up every syllable with precision. Having up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC off is clutch as well.

See our full Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Great wireless earbuds with voice assistance

Size and Weight: 1.2. x 1.1 x 0.9 inches, 0.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours (NC on); 15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Sporty, comfortable design

Great sound customization

Quick charging; Solid call quality

Doubles as a fitness tracker

Charging case is difficult to open

Impractical controls

The Jabra Elite 65t has been revered for its intelligible features and versatility, and its sportier counterpart proves to be an exceptional upgrade. Design-wise, the Elite Active 65t offers the proper comfort and stability to appease hard-core runners. Jabra even equipped these buds with dust- and water-resistant protection to ensure maximum durability. Audio is clean and warm, making calls and music pleasant to hear. Using the free Jabra app will let you adjust EQ settings and select the default digital assistant; Alexa registers and executes commands swiftly.

See our full Jabra Elite Active 65t review.

8. JBL Live 650BTNC

A cheaper noise-canceling alternative with warm sound

Size and Weight: 8.07 x 3.15 x 8.78 inches, 9.14 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on); 30 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 40 feet (12 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Vibrant sound

Alexa and Google Assistant integration

Strong battery life

Dependable noise cancellation

ANC is required to get full bass

Poor call quality

JBL's newest cans pack reputable ANC performance and striking audio into a chic, sturdy frame. The Live 650BTNC's tentpole feature is Google Assistant and Alexa integration, which responds efficiently to vocal commands. Noise cancellation is strong enough to filter out door buzzers and loud chatter, but the same performance doesn't carry over to call quality. Musical mids sound amazing, and the JBL Headphones app allows users to enable different EQ settings and pick their digital assistant of choice. There is one major caveat – ANC mode is the only way to enjoy bass.

9. Sony WH-CH700N Noise-Canceling Headphones

Decent noise cancelation with Alexa voice control

Size and Weight: 10.3 x 8.7 x 2.7 inches, 8.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 35 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Amazing sound for the price

Superior battery life

Better-than-average noise canceling

Seamless connectivity via NFC

Operates on Bluetooth 4.1

Micro-USB charging is slow

Entry-level headphones can often be hit or miss, and in this case, Sony leaves quite the impression with its sub-luxury noise-cancellers. The WH-CH700N delivers satisfying sound, highlighted by well-balanced mids and signature thumping lows that come attached to the Sony name. Access to the Sony Headphones app opens the door to personalize audio by creating your own sound profiles or enabling one of several EQ options. Noise cancelation is reliable enough to hush nearby conversations and street traffic, but the fact that you can use the feature up to 35 hours on one full charge is pretty cool. The latest 4.2.0 firmware update also welcomes Alexa into the fold.

10. 66 Audio Pro Voice

Sporty on-ear headphones with smarts

Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.6 x 3.1 inches, 7.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Customizable EQ

Sturdy design

Quality sound

Lengthy battery life

No aux cable

Heavy reliance on companion app

One of the early adopters of Alexa, 66 Audio worked closely with Amazon to create these smart on-ear cans. The Pro Voice features a unique behind-the-head design that delivers great comfort and stability for active listening. Alexa works together with the brand's ActiveVoice recognition technology to achieve clear voice recognition. Unfortunately, using Alexa requires the MotionControl app to be open at all times. The app also serves as a crutch for audio, which is decent for $100, but will benefit from personalized tweaks; you can customize the EQ or select from nine different presets.