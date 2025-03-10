TCL just dropped one of the best-looking QLED TVs of the year — and it reaches a super-bright 3,000 nits

TCL is back with better brightness and a bounty of gaming features

TCL QM7K lifestyle
(Image credit: TCL)

Off the heels of launching the QM6K at CES 2025, TCL has finally announced the QM7K, a mid-range Mini-LED TV with an array of new and upgraded features. The QM7K follows the TCL QM7, one of our favorite affordable Mini-LED TVs of 2024.

The QM7K is on sale today with sizes ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches, starting at $1,299 for a 55-inch configuration. 98-inch and 115-inch models will be arriving at a later date.

Here’s everything we know about the QM7K ahead of its release.

What's new with the 2025 TCL QM7K

At the heart of the QM7K’s performance upgrades is TCL’s Halo Control System, a hardware and software suite that aims to improve grayscale and color accuracy while “virtually” eliminating blooming.

We'll have to wait and see just how well it combats blooming during testing (as most Mini-LED TVs tend to struggle with this), but consider us intrigued.

Along with more precise light control, the QM7K reportedly gets even brighter than its predecessor, which previously clocked in at an impressive 1,700 to 1,800 nits.

According to TCL, the QM7K achieves 3,000 nits of brightness in HDR (though this was probably achieved under a very specific set of testing conditions). Nevertheless, we’re excited to test this claim ourselves.

As far as HDR goes, the QM7K supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. It supports Dolby Atmos and features a 2.2-channel audio system designed by Bang & Olufsen.

Like last year's mainline TVs from TCL, the QM7K will also be built around the Google TV smart platform. Unsurprisingly, TCL is angling the QM7K as an affordable entry for sophisticated gaming.

In addition to its native 144Hz refresh rate, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Game Accelerator 288 (bumped up from last year's 240), which uses VRR to net additional frames when gaming in 1080p. It’s a nifty feature if you’re pairing the QM7K with one of the best gaming PCs.

You can purchase the new QM7K Mini-LED TV right now. It starts at $1,299 for its 55-inch model and $1,499 for the 65-inch set, both of which are available on TCL's storefront. We’re looking forward to testing it soon.

Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

