Forget budget TVs — Formovie’s new portable projector beams a 120-inch picture for just $300

Formovie’s Xming arm, known for its 1080p Page One model , is launching a cute new portable projector that sells itself on both value and ease of use.

Called the Episode One, Xming’s new entry leverages a customized fully-enclosed light engine built on a 1080p resolution. It comes equipped with omni-directional auto keystone, intelligent obstacle avoidance and even auto focus, making set-up an absolute breeze.

Its 1500:1 high contrast ratio may not pit it among the best projectors , but its budget price of $300 definitely ensures it’s a steal against the competition. The best TVs under $500 can’t hit the Episode One’s 120-inch maximum size — nor are they readily portable, though you don't get a 4K picture from this projector.

Where most TVs weigh anywhere from 20 to 40 pounds, the Xming Episode One is a mere 2.8 pounds. You also won’t have to worry about noise, as this projector keeps the immersion at an all-time high thanks to limited sound interference and low power consumption.

Xming Episode One Google TV Projector: was $300 now $230 with preorder @ Formovie

Xming's bringing the value with its new 1080p projector that sports Google TV as its main interface. It supports Dolby Audio on a 3W by 2W speaker system in tandem with a projection size of up to 120 inches. Pre-order early and get it at an even lower price of just $230 ahead of its June 14 debut.

Dolby audio support also means you won’t need one of the best soundbars to get ample audio out of this projector, plus the addition of HDMI 2.1 makes gaming a breeze.

Because the Episode One uses Google TV for content and apps, you don't have to worry about plugging in additional hardware, like an Amazon Fire Stick . It comes as a welcome addition as other projector offerings typically skimp in this regard, using Android or some other interface with limited overall reach.

Formovie is known for its powerful projector offerings, best witnessed in the Formovie Theater , which offers 2,800 lumens on a chassis that uses ALPD 4.0 RGB+ technology for exceptional color accuracy. While the aptly-named Theater might come in at a $3,500 premium, the Episode One is nearly 10 times less and still offers exceptional range for its price point.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those looking to get the Xming Episode One can preorder the projector on Formovie’s website and even get a $70 discount ahead of its official debut on June 14.