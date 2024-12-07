Don't sweat it! These are the 7 best TV deals you can still get if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday
The sales events may be over but the discounts are still going strong
Two of the biggest sales events of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are officially in the rearview mirror. If you were too busy to browse deals this year but a TV is still on your holiday wish list, I've got good news: Many of the deepest TV discounts are still available.
Need an example? Consider the 48-inch LG B4 OLED, which is still marked down to just $599 at Best Buy as a store exclusive. I was absolutely certain this impressive TV would climb back up in price once Cyber Monday ended, but as of now, the deal's still chugging along.
For the most of the year, my job as a Senior TV Editor is to test and review the best TVs from major brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and Hisense. Right now, though, my number-one priority is to help folks find sensational TV deals on OLEDs, Mini-LEDs and more. Here's what to look out for.
Quick links
- TCL 65" Q6 QLED TV: was $549 now $427 @ Amazon
- LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Sony 75" Bravia 3 QLED TV: was $1,099 now $848 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 @ Amazon
- LG 48" C4 OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,096 @ Amazon
- Samsung 55" S90D QD-OLED TV: was $1,797 now $1,397 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" QN90D Mini-LED TV: was $2,297 now $1,697 @ Amazon
About the deals expert
My name is Michael, and I've been covering TV deals during the holiday shopping season long enough to know that many of the best deals stick around in the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I also spend all year testing and reviewing the most popular TVs, so I know what separates a good TV deal from a bad one.
Does the idea of a TCL-branded TV with built-in Google TV sound appealing, but you’d rather not splash out on gaming features you’ll never use? Consider the entry-level TCL Q6. Right now, the 65-inch version of this TV is priced well below $500. It’s not the brightest TV, but in our TCL Q6 review, we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV.
The B4 is LG's most affordable OLED TV of 2024, and it only gets better with this Best Buy-exclusive deal, which is somehow still live over a week after Black Friday. Like all OLED TVs, the B4 leverages self-lit pixels for perfect black levels and incredible overall contrast. It doesn't get as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but its picture should hold up in most rooms. The B4 also comes with plenty of gaming enhancements, including ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.
The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000 this holiday season, this Sony-branded, budget-friendly LED TV is a decent pick. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent Cyber Monday deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
The 48-inch version of this fantastic, midrange OLED is ideal for those holiday shoppers looking to land a slim, scaled-down version of one of our favorite TVs of the year. It comes with all of the same gaming-related features as a bigger-sized C4 (including four HDMI 2.1 inputs), making it a great pick up for console or PC gaming. Right now, the is model is on sale for over 30% off its usual price.
The Samsung S90D is a mid-range OLED TV bolstered by brightness- and color-boosting quantum dots. It's a popular set among gamers on account of its full slate of gaming features, which includes: VRR, AMD FreeSync and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz) across all of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. It's not quite as discounted as it was on Cyber Monday, but it's a great deal nonetheless.
The Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs of the year. This deal isn't as lucrative as it was on Black Friday, but it's still a very good price for a Mini-LED TV in its class. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS and an elegant design.
Michael Desjardin is a Senior Editor for TVs at Tom's Guide. He's been testing and tinkering with TVs professionally for over a decade, previously for Reviewed and USA Today. Michael graduated from Emerson College where he studied media production and screenwriting. He loves cooking, zoning out to ambient music, and getting way too invested in the Red Sox. He considers himself living proof that TV doesn't necessarily rot your brain.