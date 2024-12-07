Don't sweat it! These are the 7 best TV deals you can still get if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Two of the biggest sales events of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are officially in the rearview mirror. If you were too busy to browse deals this year but a TV is still on your holiday wish list, I've got good news: Many of the deepest TV discounts are still available.

Need an example? Consider the 48-inch LG B4 OLED, which is still marked down to just $599 at Best Buy as a store exclusive. I was absolutely certain this impressive TV would climb back up in price once Cyber Monday ended, but as of now, the deal's still chugging along.

For the most of the year, my job as a Senior TV Editor is to test and review the best TVs from major brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and Hisense. Right now, though, my number-one priority is to help folks find sensational TV deals on OLEDs, Mini-LEDs and more. Here's what to look out for.

About the deals expert

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and I've been covering TV deals during the holiday shopping season long enough to know that many of the best deals stick around in the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I also spend all year testing and reviewing the most popular TVs, so I know what separates a good TV deal from a bad one.

TCL Q6 QLED TV: was $549 now $427 at Amazon Does the idea of a TCL-branded TV with built-in Google TV sound appealing, but you’d rather not splash out on gaming features you’ll never use? Consider the entry-level TCL Q6. Right now, the 65-inch version of this TV is priced well below $500. It’s not the brightest TV, but in our TCL Q6 review, we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV.

LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's most affordable OLED TV of 2024, and it only gets better with this Best Buy-exclusive deal, which is somehow still live over a week after Black Friday. Like all OLED TVs, the B4 leverages self-lit pixels for perfect black levels and incredible overall contrast. It doesn't get as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but its picture should hold up in most rooms. The B4 also comes with plenty of gaming enhancements, including ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Sony 75" Bravia 3 QLED TV: was $1,099 now $848 at Amazon The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000 this holiday season, this Sony-branded, budget-friendly LED TV is a decent pick. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent Cyber Monday deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

LG 48" C4 OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,096 at Amazon The 48-inch version of this fantastic, midrange OLED is ideal for those holiday shoppers looking to land a slim, scaled-down version of one of our favorite TVs of the year. It comes with all of the same gaming-related features as a bigger-sized C4 (including four HDMI 2.1 inputs), making it a great pick up for console or PC gaming. Right now, the is model is on sale for over 30% off its usual price.

Samsung 55" S90D OLED TV: was $1,797 now $1,397 at Amazon The Samsung S90D is a mid-range OLED TV bolstered by brightness- and color-boosting quantum dots. It's a popular set among gamers on account of its full slate of gaming features, which includes: VRR, AMD FreeSync and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz) across all of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. It's not quite as discounted as it was on Cyber Monday, but it's a great deal nonetheless.