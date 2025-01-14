Hurry! iPad mini 7 slashed to $399 at Amazon right now — lowest ever price
The newest version of Apple's smallest tablet just hit its lowest price
The iPad mini is Apple's most recent tablet refresh and it just fell to a price even lower than the discounts we saw during Black Friday.
Right now, you can pick up the iPad mini 7 for $399 at Amazon. That's a welcome $100 saving on a device that only launched three months ago and beats the previous all-time low price of $459 by a healthy margin.
The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.
The iPad mini 7 is unquestionably the best small tablet you can buy right now, and there are all kinds of reasons you may want a tablet with a smaller footprint. As someone who does a lot of commuting on tightly-packed U.K. trains, I love the smaller 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488 pixels) screen on the iPad mini compared to the regular iPad or the iPad Air.
That smaller design is complimented by the weight, just 0.6 pounds, so you'll barely notice it slip into your bag. The iPad mini 7 works just as well as an ebook reader as it does for getting some productivity done on the go when you pair it with a keyboard like the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2. And the 10-hour battery life doesn't hurt either.
There are a bunch of other reasons why I love the iPad mini 7. Apple has finally updated the starting storage to 128GB and because it's got the same A17 Pro chip as the iPhone 15 Pro it can run all the latest Apple Intelligence features.
The pricing of Apple's tablets is always a little on the high side compared to rivals, but the strength and breadth of iPadOS 18 is a big reason for that. As well as the premium design and, of course, cross-functionality with other Apple products through services like AirDrop and Find My. The good news is that with $100 off, things start to look a lot more reasonable for a product that will comfortably last you for three or four years of daily use.
