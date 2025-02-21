The new Mac mini M4 is $50 off in this killer Apple deal

Though all eyes might be on the new iPhone 16e that rolled out this week, you can still score some great deals on other Apple products if you know where to look. Right now, Amazon's slashing prices on the tiny but mighty M4 Mac mini, making Apple's cheapest computer an even better deal.

You can snag the M4 Mac mini for $549 at Amazon right now, a $50 savings and the lowest price we've seen yet this year. The deal is for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, but you can save up to 10% on other configurations. That's a steal for one of the best mini PCs on the market, making this an easy deal to recommend.

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $549 at Amazon The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s awesome M4 chip, double the memory with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet.

The Mac mini M4 is one of the best mini PCs we've tested yet thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s powerful M4 chips and the fact that the base model is no longer limited to a measly 8GB of RAM. With a faster chip and a more compact design measuring just 5 inches wide, 5 inches deep, and 2 inches tall, this model is the smallest Mac to date, making it an ideal choice for any desk setup or on-the-go use.

Apple has kept a lot of the DNA that made the previous minis so great— a wide range of ports for connectivity and a sleek construction to be hidden into any setup. In our Mac mini M4 review, we highlighted its smaller form factor and other changes Apple made to its chassis to make this mini PC even better, like moving the two USB-C ports and a headphone jack up front where you can actually reach them. Meanwhile, on the back, you get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port and a gigabit Ethernet port which can be upgraded to a 10 gigabit one if you have one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers and a fast internet connection.

Under the hood, Apple's made some significant upgrades as well. The M4 chip is a mighty performance option for your day-to-day and even prosumer tasks. Meanwhile, if you need a true face-melter, the M4 Pro can handle AAA gaming impressively and rip through the more intense multi-layered 4K edits without breaking a sweat.

The Mac mini M4 is not without its drawbacks, of course. It offers a stingy 256 GB of storage on the base model and its power button placement is a little annoying, not to mention that repairability and upgradeability are next to impossible.

But even with those gripes, this remains one of the best mini PCs you can buy today, especially at $50 off. If you’re using an older Mac mini or even if you’re thinking about finally ditching Windows for macOS, the Mac mini M4 is a great computer for both work and play.