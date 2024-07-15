Prime Day Apple deals — 7 deals I'd buy on MacBooks, iPads and more

Prime Day is almost here and there are some incredible Prime Day Apple deals you can shop right now. MacBooks, iPads and more are crashing to all-time low prices, so I recommend shopping now before they sell out.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Amazon. This is a great deal on a powerful laptop with long battery life. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

You can also get the awesome 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (WiFi/256GB) for $1,198 at Amazon. Sure, it's pricy, but the M4 chip delivers some of the best performance we've ever seen in a tablet. Right now it's on sale for $100 off.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Prime Day Apple deals. Plus, check out our Prime Day sales live coverage for all the best deals as they come in.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a standard/wired charging case on sale. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. Note: these sold for $69 last week, so it could be worth waiting to see if they drop in price again.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Watch 9 launched in late 2023 and comes packed with health and fitness sensors, including an ECG for heart rhythm notifications and skin temperature monitoring. As we found while during our Apple Watch 9 review, the battery life could be improved, but this is still the gold-standard smartwatch.

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures in at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 models are now available.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 0.2-inches thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs 1.28 pounds. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.