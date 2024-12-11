I’m no beauty influencer but I swear by these 5 products — all up to 50% off on Amazon now

With millions of beauty products on the market, finding high-quality items that actually yield the aesthetic results you want can be tricky. And while it's true that I'm no beauty expert or TikTok influencer, I do happen to know a lot about products — and of course, I can spot a good deal from a mile away.

Case in point: I'm sharing my favorite beauty products that I use on a daily basis — all of which are now on sale at Amazon ahead of the holidays. From the CC cream I've stayed loyal to for the past 5 years to the facial scrubbing tool I use religiously before bed, I highly recommend adding these products and tools to your own beauty routines. Keep scrolling to check them all out!

Best Beauty Deals

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $15 at Amazon Ever have a terrible night's sleep and wake up with massive under eye bags? These cooling and hydrating under eye masks will be your saving grace! Even when I sleep well, I slap these masks under my eyes to help me look and feel my best all day long. With over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon, these masks reduce puffiness, bags and swelling and are gentle on sensitive skin. They're also clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer: was $26 now $21 at Amazon I found this one by accident! A while back, I ran out of my regular moisturizer and my skin was getting super dry. Because the moisturizer I usually buy is from a fancy website, I couldn't get it quickly, so I hopped on Amazon and found this fast-shipping gem. If you're looking for refreshed, quenched and dewy skin (aren't we all?), this lightweight moisturizing gel is the answer. It also has a non-comedogenic formula so it's suitable for acne-prone skin and is clinically-proven to lock in hydration for 24 hours.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream: was $47 now $39 at Amazon This full-coverage foundation is a hydrating and anti-aging serum that's perfect for every day use. I've personally used this product almost every day for the last 5 years and its name says it all! It looks and feels just like your skin — but better. It also features SPF 50+ sunscreen and reduces the look of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, dark circle, leaving clear, luminous skin.

L'ANGE HAIR Titanium Dryer Brush: was $129 now $48 at Amazon Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, giving you the perfect blow out. I typically let my hair mostly air dry and then use this handy device to help create a sleek, shiny and bouncy look. It's also an amazing price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.