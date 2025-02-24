Huge Hoka running shoe and apparel sale live — 17 deals I'd shop now from $9

Hoping to pick up some high-quality hiking shoes for the trails? Or maybe you're in the market for some new running sneakers and apparel. Either way, you're in luck because Hoka is having a huge sale with deals starting at just $9.

The brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks is currently discounting top-rated running shoes and trail gear, including the Hoka Bondi 8, which is one of Hoka's most popular shoes. Right now, you can snag them for $115 (was $165).

There's plenty of other deals where that came from! Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka sale. Here are 17 running shoe and apparel deals I would shop ASAP.

Best Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Rincon 4 (Women's): was $125 now $99 at HOKA US The Rincon 4 is a great running shoe for both beginners and regular runners. It’s super lightweight while still providing plenty of cushioning to keep your feet comfortable. Unfortunately, this 20% discount only applies to the women's Rincon 4 but gents there are plenty more shoe deals for you below.

Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable.

Hoka Mach 6 (Men's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.

Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Men's): was $155 now $123 at HOKA US The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a trail running shoe designed to keep you comfortable and steady on rough terrain. It has extra cushioning to absorb impact and grippy soles to help prevent slipping and and right now has $32 off!

Hoka Clifton LS (All Gender): was $175 now $139 at HOKA US The Clifton LS blends lifestyle and performance like never before. The sneakers are made for your days off from training when you still want to rock that sporty look. They're street ready thanks to their pebbled leather, textured suede and streamlined laces.

Best Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 at HOKA US Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $9.

Hoka Ora Sock: was $18 now $9 at HOKA US The Hoka Ora socks are the perfect cosy sock for winter running thanks to the moisture wicking cooling technology​ they are made from. You can opt for the more neutral grey colorway or the merrier pale blue shade. Don't miss this half-price offer!

Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19 at HOKA US The colder months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on the run.

Hoka Trail Trucker: was $32 now $24 at HOKA US This all-gender cap is the first trucker in Hoka's range and is sure to sell out fast at this reduced price. The mesh back makes the cap breathable on hot days, while the stiff peak keeps the sun out of your eyes.