Huge Hoka running shoe and apparel sale live — 17 deals I'd shop now from $9
Shop all the best Hoka sale styles
Hoping to pick up some high-quality hiking shoes for the trails? Or maybe you're in the market for some new running sneakers and apparel. Either way, you're in luck because Hoka is having a huge sale with deals starting at just $9.
The brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks is currently discounting top-rated running shoes and trail gear, including the Hoka Bondi 8, which is one of Hoka's most popular shoes. Right now, you can snag them for $115 (was $165).
There's plenty of other deals where that came from! Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka sale. Here are 17 running shoe and apparel deals I would shop ASAP.
Quick Links
- shop all Hoka deals
- Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $9
- Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19
- Hoka Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29
- Hoka Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $55
- Hoka Rincon 4 (Women's): was $125 now $99
- Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111
- Hoka Mach 6 (Men's): was $140 now $111
- Hoka Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $111
- Hoka Bondi 8 (Women's): was $165 now $115
- Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Men's): was $155 now $123
- Hoka Clifton LS (All Gender): was $175 now $139
Best Hoka Sneaker Deals
If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
The Rincon 4 is a great running shoe for both beginners and regular runners. It’s super lightweight while still providing plenty of cushioning to keep your feet comfortable. Unfortunately, this 20% discount only applies to the women's Rincon 4 but gents there are plenty more shoe deals for you below.
The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable.
The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.
This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced, with lots of colors and sizes still in stock.
The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a trail running shoe designed to keep you comfortable and steady on rough terrain. It has extra cushioning to absorb impact and grippy soles to help prevent slipping and and right now has $32 off!
The Clifton LS blends lifestyle and performance like never before. The sneakers are made for your days off from training when you still want to rock that sporty look. They're street ready thanks to their pebbled leather, textured suede and streamlined laces.
Best Hoka Apparel Deals
Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $9.
The Hoka Ora socks are the perfect cosy sock for winter running thanks to the moisture wicking cooling technology they are made from. You can opt for the more neutral grey colorway or the merrier pale blue shade. Don't miss this half-price offer!
The colder months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on the run.
Your ears are about to get a whole lot warmer! This lightweight fleece headband is perfect for chilly runs. It features ample ear coverage for optimal warmth.
This all-gender cap is the first trucker in Hoka's range and is sure to sell out fast at this reduced price. The mesh back makes the cap breathable on hot days, while the stiff peak keeps the sun out of your eyes.
This unisex tee is part of Hoka's lifestyle range and has a comfortable, loose fit and a bright design. Made of 100% cotton, this oh-so-soft top is ready to take on the day.
You'll be amazed at how much you can squeeze into this hip pack to carry with you on the run. It's easily adjusted too, so it won't bounce around when full.
This Hoka half-zip top is now on sale for $69. It's a breathable layer with a fleecy lining to keep you snug, and works as a top you wear by itself or underneath a jacket on really cold days.
Both the women's and men's Outseeker Down Jacket are reduced by over $100, and $154 is a steal for a lightweight down jacket like this. It packs into an internal pocket and is great for hiking and lifestyle use.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Amazon just slashed $40 off this popular air purifier just in time for allergy season
Massive Lego sale is live from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I'm shopping now