Huge Crocs holiday sale is live — 11 last-minute deals you can shop now from $12
Crocs holiday styles you don't want to miss
Need some last-minute holiday gifts or stocking stuffers? Crocs are the hot ticket item topping everyone's wish list this year. The best part? You won't have to pay full price for your favorite pairs since both Amazon and Crocs are discounting tons of great holiday styles.
Whether you're shopping for sandals or fur-lined clogs, you're in luck. Personally, I have my eye on the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs on sale from $39 at Amazon. This is a take on Crocs’ classic style with a touch of extra sparkle! If you're looking to get super festive this holiday season, I recommend the Classic Lined Santa Clog which are now 50% off at Crocs.
Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so keep an eye out and check any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Keep scrolling to check out all the best holiday deals on Crocs.
Best Crocs deals
These stylish Crocs slides are on sale from $19. Made of Croslite foam, they offer Crocs' signature comfort. The raised nubs on the footbed are billed to give a "massage-like feel."
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.
The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!
These trendy platform Crocs come in a range of colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree support for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.
Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to the foot cupping and super foamy design of the shoe. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a marathon or a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog is your guy.
If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from. Personally, I'm loving this festive green hue for the holidays.
These Crocs have some serious wow factor. They're based on Crocs' classic clogs design and sport their signature comfortable Croslite foam. However, they're shaped into a geode-inspired pattern. The gold, silver, aqua and lilac colorways even have glitter embedded for extra sparkle.
You can't get much more relaxing than these fuzzy Crocs sandals. They're ideal for indoor wear and cradle your feet in soft, cozy comfort. Plus, they come with a Crocs logo Jibbitz charm.
Your classic lined Crocs with a jolly holiday twist! The clogs feature a festive red color, fuzzy white collar and lining, plus a backstrap that mimics Santa’s Belt. You'll love showing off your holiday spirit with these kicks.
Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.