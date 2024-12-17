Huge Crocs holiday sale is live — 11 last-minute deals you can shop now from $12

Need some last-minute holiday gifts or stocking stuffers? Crocs are the hot ticket item topping everyone's wish list this year. The best part? You won't have to pay full price for your favorite pairs since both Amazon and Crocs are discounting tons of great holiday styles.

Whether you're shopping for sandals or fur-lined clogs, you're in luck. Personally, I have my eye on the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs on sale from $39 at Amazon. This is a take on Crocs’ classic style with a touch of extra sparkle! If you're looking to get super festive this holiday season, I recommend the Classic Lined Santa Clog which are now 50% off at Crocs.

Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so keep an eye out and check any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Keep scrolling to check out all the best holiday deals on Crocs.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now $24 at Amazon The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Crocs Baya Platform Clog: was $59 now $24 at Crocs US These trendy platform Crocs come in a range of colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree support for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.

Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide: was $39 now $29 at Crocs US Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to the foot cupping and super foamy design of the shoe. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a marathon or a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog is your guy.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now $30 at Amazon If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $49 now $34 at Crocs US The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from. Personally, I'm loving this festive green hue for the holidays.

Crocs Classic Geo Clogs: was $59 now $34 at Amazon These Crocs have some serious wow factor. They're based on Crocs' classic clogs design and sport their signature comfortable Croslite foam. However, they're shaped into a geode-inspired pattern. The gold, silver, aqua and lilac colorways even have glitter embedded for extra sparkle.