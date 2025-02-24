Epic North Face sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — here's 15 deals I’d shop now

Renowned for making high-quality outdoor apparel and equipment, The North Face gear is up for just about any task — whether that's skiing, hiking or simply braving the cold. And as the weather gets a bit warmer in certain regions, there are also tons of clothing options to help you transition into spring.

As luck will have it, The North Face is currently hosting a huge sale that you don't want to miss. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off men's and women's jackets, hoodies, fleeces, beanies and much more with deals starting at just $21. To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face.

P.S. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to look through all the colors to find your size. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.

Best North Face Deals

The North Face Salty Lined Beanie: was $28 now $20 at The North Face This super-soft beanie has a jersey lining and textured appearance. It will give you a cool and casual style whether you're walking around the city or trekking through the mountains. Although the white color is the only version of the beanie currently on sale, it's also available in four additional colors.

The North Face Dune Sky Tights (Women's): was $80 now $40 at The North Face These Dune Sky Tights can be yours for as low as $40. During tough workouts or walks, these tights manage sweat to keep you cool and dry and are also treated with TNF's Anti-Odor Technology to keep them fresh. There are a few other discounted colors but the price is a little bit higher at $56.