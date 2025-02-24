Epic North Face sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — here's 15 deals I’d shop now
Outdoor apparel deals starting at $20
Renowned for making high-quality outdoor apparel and equipment, The North Face gear is up for just about any task — whether that's skiing, hiking or simply braving the cold. And as the weather gets a bit warmer in certain regions, there are also tons of clothing options to help you transition into spring.
As luck will have it, The North Face is currently hosting a huge sale that you don't want to miss. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off men's and women's jackets, hoodies, fleeces, beanies and much more with deals starting at just $21. To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face.
P.S. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to look through all the colors to find your size. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all The North Face deals
- The North Face Salty Lined Beanie: was $28 now $20
- The North Face Horizon Hat (Men's): was $30 now $21
- The North Face Dune Sky Tights (Women's): was $80 now $40
- The North Face Arroyo Flannel Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $63
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $63
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Half-Zip Top (Men’s): was $89 now $70
- The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Men's): was $150 now $75
- The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $77
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $110 now $77
- The North Face Antora Parka (Women's): was $120 now $84
- The North Face Willow Stretch Hoodie (Women's): was $150 now $105
- The North Face Valley Twill Utility Coat (Women's): was $175 now $123
- The North Face Monarch Triclimate Jacket (Women's): was $260 now $182
- The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Men’s): was $330 now $231
Best North Face Deals
This super-soft beanie has a jersey lining and textured appearance. It will give you a cool and casual style whether you're walking around the city or trekking through the mountains. Although the white color is the only version of the beanie currently on sale, it's also available in four additional colors.
A classic ball cap never goes out of style, especially one that's designed to wick away sweat and keep you cool. Lightweight and durable, the adjustable rear strap should accommodate most head sizes and it also comes in a Shady Blue hue.
These Dune Sky Tights can be yours for as low as $40. During tough workouts or walks, these tights manage sweat to keep you cool and dry and are also treated with TNF's Anti-Odor Technology to keep them fresh. There are a few other discounted colors but the price is a little bit higher at $56.
North Face's take on the classic flannel uses 100% organic cotton for a softer feel. The familiar plaid pattern works anywhere, from weekend hikes to casual offices. It's one of those shirts that'll probably become a regular in your rotation.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in four different colors right now.
A half-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.
Named after a Peruvian peak, this jacket means business when the wind picks up. The durable nylon construction blocks gusty conditions while reflective details add safety for dawn or dusk adventures. Zipped pockets keep essentials secure, while the elastic hem prevents unwanted drafts.
Here's a workout hoodie that keeps you dry when things heat up. The DotKnit fabric helps sweat evaporate quickly, while the underarm design lets you move freely. When it's worn out, you can recycle it through North Face.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
Zip up in this athletic fleece jacket that is now $35 off. The super versatile jacket can be worn whether you're hitting the trail or the town and comes in three different colors that are all on sale now.
The Antora Parka is a perfect match for the unpredictable spring weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected.
Ideal for throwing on over your gym clothes, heading out for a morning walk or even just lounging around the house, this sporty hoodie is made of super stretchy, breathable material. It is also lightweight, wind-resistant and cozy.
The Valley Twill Utility Coat is the perfect bridge between style and function. This organic cotton twill coat nails shoulder-season layering with its relaxed fit and timeless plaid design. The recycled polyester lining adds warmth without bulk, making it ideal for those tricky sweater-weather days.
Ideal for the explorer, this jacket is ready for adventure regardless of the weather. The layer built for performance and comfort is also waterproof and breathable. Its DryVent shell can easily be worn with or without the Heatseeker insulated liner jacket, making it super versatile.
This popular vintage puffer will keep your warm and dry should any fall storms come your way. Its water-repellent finish fends off flurries or drizzles and it packs away inside its own pocket for compact stashing. The 700-fill goose down is responsibly sourced and lightweight.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Massive winter jacket sale — 11 deals I’d personally recommend on Arc'teryx, Fjallraven and Marmot
Huge Home Depot sale is live — 31 deals on furniture, appliances and decor I’d buy for my own home