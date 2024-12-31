Epic kitchen appliance deals — save on KitchenAid, Ninja and more

Whether you're in charge of the kitchen this holiday season or not, it's never a bad time to upgrade your kitchen setup. And, while major appliances come with hefty price tags, you'll be surprised what you can get to put on your counters for the new year.

For example, Amazon has the Ninja Electric Kettle on sale for just $89. Or you can get a Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 at Walmart. We've been digging through the deals at the top retailers, so read on for the best small appliance offers you can find right now.

Small appliance deals

Keurig K-Express
Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $59 at Amazon

Perfect for maximizing the space in a smaller kitchen, this Keurig machine works with travel mugs, as well as 8, 10 and 12 oz. cups so you can make coffee in minutes.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $69 at Amazon

Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Cuisinart Coffee Maker
Cuisinart Coffee Maker: was $99 now $71 at Amazon

Save 30% on this coffee maker with 24 hour program support and multiple coffee cup sizes, as well as safety-first auto-off functionality and a big, 14 cup glass carafe.

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $79 at Amazon

An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven: was $119 now $90 at Amazon

This 8.5 quart air fryer is as versatile as they come, with frying, roasting, baking and heating presets and a maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It heats quickly, and stays quiet throughout.

Ninja Grand Kitchen System
Ninja Grand Kitchen System: was $169 now $98 at Walmart

This 1200-watt blender has a full-sized pitcher for making large batches of smoothies and more, and can crush ice into them as you mix, too. There are even presets for smoothie, dough, and more.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop
Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $99 at Walmart

My favorite coffee machine brand, this Vertuo Pop is ideal for smaller kitchens and offers a one-touch coffee system and ejection of pods once they're used. It really couldn't be simpler.

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy

When is a toaster not a toaster? This toaster oven is a countertop convection oven, air fryer,and toaster that's ideal for pizza, broiling, toasting, frying and more.

KitchenAid Classic Series
KitchenAid Classic Series: was $299 now $249 at Walmart

This iconic stand mixer comes in slick black and white color options and has a 4.5 quart stainless steel bowl for making up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch.

