Epic Eddie Bauer sale knocks 40% off clothing — 9 deals I'd shop now

Winter weather is in full effect — and although we're all looking forward to spring at this point, warmer weather isn't within our reach quite yet. Fortunately, Eddie Bauer has quite the selection of parkas, jackets, vests and pants to protect you from the elements — many of which just so happen to be on sale now at Amazon.

That's right! Amazon is currently hosting a huge sale with best-selling Eddie Bauer apparel starting at just $14. Fortunately, we did the heavy lifting for you and gathered a list of all the best Eddie Bauer deals from the sale on Amazon. Keep scrolling to check out my favorites. For more great sales, take a look at my favorite smart homes device deals on Amazon.

Best Eddie Bauer Deals

Eddie Bauer Departure Ankle Pants (Women's): was $80 now $24 at Amazon These ankle pants probably won't keep you warm in freezing temperatures outdoors, but they're perfect for sitting on a long plane ride, or even camping and climbing as the weather warms up. They are lightweight and feature built-in moisture wicking and sun protection properties.

Eddie Bauer Rainier Pants (Men's): was $70 now $41 at Amazon Built for high performance and maximum comfort, these pants are made with a 2-way stretch and a combination of nylon and spandex fabric. They're perfect for your next hiking adventure, thanks to their durable, water-repellent finish and UPF sun protection.

Eddie Bauer Windfoil Thermal Jacket (Men's): was $169 now $64 at Amazon If you're stuck in a storm, this is the jacket you want to be sporting. The jacket features StormRepel Super DWR treatment that delivers a durable, moisture-shedding finish. It's lightweight, comfortable and has four convenient pockets. A universal fit means it will look great on just about anyone.

Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket (Women's): was $129 now $72 at Amazon This ultra-light and packable down jacket is the perfect travel companion. It features a nylon shell with a durable, water-repellent finish that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. Plus, its premium down insulation provides superior warmth while only weighing a few ounces. It comes in the pictured Light Gray hue or in Black.