Epic Eddie Bauer sale knocks 40% off clothing — 9 deals I'd shop now
Outdoor apparel deals from $14
Winter weather is in full effect — and although we're all looking forward to spring at this point, warmer weather isn't within our reach quite yet. Fortunately, Eddie Bauer has quite the selection of parkas, jackets, vests and pants to protect you from the elements — many of which just so happen to be on sale now at Amazon.
That's right! Amazon is currently hosting a huge sale with best-selling Eddie Bauer apparel starting at just $14. Fortunately, we did the heavy lifting for you and gathered a list of all the best Eddie Bauer deals from the sale on Amazon. Keep scrolling to check out my favorites. For more great sales, take a look at my favorite smart homes device deals on Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all women's Eddie Bauer deals
- shop all men's Eddie Bauer deals
- Eddie Bauer Dura Dri Moisture Control Socks (Men's): was $17 now $14
- Eddie Bauer Departure Ankle Pants (Women's): was $80 now $24
- Eddie Bauer Corduroy Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $39
- Eddie Bauer Rainier Pants (Men's): was $70 now $41
- Eddie Bauer Windfoil Thermal Jacket (Men's): was $169 now $64
- Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket (Women's): was $129 now $72
- Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket (Men's): was $129 now $74
- Eddie Bauer 1936 Skyliner Model Down Jacket (Men's): was $229 now $132
- Eddie Bauer Girl on The Go Insulated Trench Coat (Women's): was $229 now $160
Best Eddie Bauer Deals
These are not your regular old socks! Made of soft, breathable, moisture-wicking fibers, they provide superior comfort, durability and performance. Plus, you can't beat getting 6 assorted pairs for just $14.
These ankle pants probably won't keep you warm in freezing temperatures outdoors, but they're perfect for sitting on a long plane ride, or even camping and climbing as the weather warms up. They are lightweight and feature built-in moisture wicking and sun protection properties.
Style meets comfort when it comes to this corduroy button down. Whether you're heading to dinner or hitting the trails, this versatile and durable long sleeve is sure to earn you a couple of compliments.
Built for high performance and maximum comfort, these pants are made with a 2-way stretch and a combination of nylon and spandex fabric. They're perfect for your next hiking adventure, thanks to their durable, water-repellent finish and UPF sun protection.
If you're stuck in a storm, this is the jacket you want to be sporting. The jacket features StormRepel Super DWR treatment that delivers a durable, moisture-shedding finish. It's lightweight, comfortable and has four convenient pockets. A universal fit means it will look great on just about anyone.
This ultra-light and packable down jacket is the perfect travel companion. It features a nylon shell with a durable, water-repellent finish that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. Plus, its premium down insulation provides superior warmth while only weighing a few ounces. It comes in the pictured Light Gray hue or in Black.
This is the same great deal listed above, except it's the men's version of the short and stylish down jacket. It also comes in a Dark Smoke color.
Who knew something this stylish could also be this warm? The Skyliner is an Eddie Bauer original and the brand's very first patented down jacket. It features a classic bomber styling, but has been modernized with 650-fill premium down insulation that offers exceptional warmth. Plus, its waterproof finish keeps the elements at bay.
Regardless of the season, this trench will keep you covered from the elements. It is waterproof, windproof and breathable. Its water-repellent finish causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. Plus, it comes with a button-in insulated liner that provides essential warmth when the temperature drops.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
