Epic Carhartt sale knocks 40% off sweatshirts — 5 deals I’d shop right now

Carhartt is a brand known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability. It also offers a great selection of sweatshirts and hoodies for the colder weather months. While it's no secret the apparel brand tends to cost a pretty penny, the good news is Amazon is knocking 40% off select items ahead of the holidays.

Carhartt hoodies can be a great gifting option — especially with popular styles like the men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt being just $38 on Amazon. You can also snag 40% off the women's Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt. These holiday deals won't last forever, so be sure to grab some discounted sweatshirts and hoodies ASAP. Keep scrolling for my 5 favorite Carhartt deals.

Best Carhartt deals

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.

View Deal
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $69 now $38 at Amazon

This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain. 

View Deal
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.

View Deal
Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $54 now $41 at Amazon

The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.

View Deal
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Midweight Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Midweight Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $54 now $41 at Amazon

This women's graphic hoodie is now 25% off in almost every color — and there's tons to choose from! The sweatshirt features a relaxed fit and a logo printed on the chest and sleeve.

View Deal
