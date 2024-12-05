Epic Carhartt sale knocks 40% off sweatshirts — 5 deals I’d shop right now

Carhartt is a brand known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability. It also offers a great selection of sweatshirts and hoodies for the colder weather months. While it's no secret the apparel brand tends to cost a pretty penny, the good news is Amazon is knocking 40% off select items ahead of the holidays.

Carhartt hoodies can be a great gifting option — especially with popular styles like the men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt being just $38 on Amazon. You can also snag 40% off the women's Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt. These holiday deals won't last forever, so be sure to grab some discounted sweatshirts and hoodies ASAP. Keep scrolling for my 5 favorite Carhartt deals.

Best Carhartt deals

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.