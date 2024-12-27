Epic Anthropologie sale takes up to 40% off home decor — 9 deals I’d shop for my home
Save big on home essentials during the end of season sale
The new year is almost here — and whether you're looking to refresh your bedding or you're hoping to add a few new stylish pieces to your living room, Anthropologie's furniture and decor section has you covered.
It's no secret that items from Anthropologie can be pricey. But thanks to the retailer's current end of season sale, which is knocking up to 40% off already discounted deals, you can snag tons of must-haves for less. We're talking deals on furniture, decor, candles, pillows and more starting at just $8.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items that are worth a little splurge from Anthropologie's end of season sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Anthropologie home deals
- The Gather Candle: was $18 now $8
- Monogram Cotton Cocktail Napkins: was $26 now $8
- Rylee Borosilicate Glass Candlestick: was $36 now $18
- The Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow: was $78 now $33
- Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $99
- Carved Check Faux Fur Throw Blanket: was $138 now $96
- Organic Cotton Looped Embroidered Duvet Cover: was $228 now $96
- Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier: was $229 now $129
- Raquel Velvet Mirror: $1,298 now $389
Best Anthropologie Home Deals
This charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features a blend of spiced brown sugar, toasted vanilla bean and blooming jasmine. It comes in three different sizes.
Add a personalized touch to your next gathering with these cocktail napkins that feature an embroidered monogram design. The set comes with four assorted color napkins and are machine washable.
It doesn't get much more elegant than these glass candlesticks. With a unique shape and gorgeous hues, the candlesticks are sure to make your tablescape pop.
Add some coziness to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this winter and beyond.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. The side table is also available in a light blue hue.
Lounge in luxury with this extremely soft, oversized, faux fur throw blanket. Ideal for curling up on the couch for movie marathons or draping over an accent chair for a touch of style, the blanket's chic checkered designed paired with its navy hue will stand out in any room.
Looking for a simple duvet cover with a little bit of flair? This is the one for you. Made of 100% cotton percale, this crisp white cover showcases a playfully embroidered loop trim. Aside from its style, you'll stay cozy and cool all year long.
The Cloud Humidifier naturally hydrates your air and looks great while doing it. In a sleek nightstand-friendly shape, this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier improves your skin, sleep, and natural immunity by adding a filtered cool mist to the air.
If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted mirror that features upholstered velvet detailing. It also boasts a stunning gold lining around the inner edges.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.