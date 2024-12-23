Best winter apparel deals — 11 cozy sales I’d buy now from $11 on REI, Columbia, The North Face and more

I'm the type of person who prefers cold winter temperatures over the blazing summer heat. And a large reason for that is the fires, blankets, and cozy clothes that come along with winter. While I can't start a crackling fire for you, I can share the best winter apparel deals I've found across top brands like Marmot, Columbia, Smartwool, and more.

The absolute best deal I came across knocks a staggering 76% off the Marmot '78 All-Weather Parka for women, letting you snag it for only $53. If you need an equivalent waterproof jacket for men, check out Columbia's Gulfport II Interchange Jacket slashed by 50% to just $105.

I also came across comfy joggers, crew sweatshirts, socks, and more while searching for the best winter apparel deals. Scroll on to see which 11 items made the cut for me.

Best winter apparel deals

Mountain Hardwear Pullover Crew (Women’s): was $60 now $35 at mountainhardwear.com Save 40% on this classic pullover crew in multiple colorways. Made primarily of soft cotton and adorned with a subtle embroidered Mountain Hardwear logo, this sweatshirt is perfect for a cozy night in or a walk outside in chilly temperatures to take in holiday lights.

Smartwool Thermal Merino Joggers (Unisex): was $130 now $78 at Smartwool Smartwool is perhaps best known for its epic socks, but the brand also makes plenty of other warm pieces for winter, like these unisex joggers made with 100% Merino wool. Even the elastic interior waistband and pockets are Merino-covered, providing maximum warmth and comfort.

Columbia Gulfport II Interchange Jacket (Men’s): was $210 now $105 at Columbia Sportswear This deal knocks 50% off one of Columbia's top-selling 3-in-1 Interchange jackets. Within one jacket, you'll get a weatherproof shell and an insulated liner that you can wear separately or together. It's also equipped with a neat Omni-Heat lining that uses silver dots to reflect body heat and keep you warm in cold temperatures.