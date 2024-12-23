Best winter apparel deals — 11 cozy sales I’d buy now from $11 on REI, Columbia, The North Face and more
Save up to 76% off on cozy winter apparel from top brands
I'm the type of person who prefers cold winter temperatures over the blazing summer heat. And a large reason for that is the fires, blankets, and cozy clothes that come along with winter. While I can't start a crackling fire for you, I can share the best winter apparel deals I've found across top brands like Marmot, Columbia, Smartwool, and more.
The absolute best deal I came across knocks a staggering 76% off the Marmot '78 All-Weather Parka for women, letting you snag it for only $53. If you need an equivalent waterproof jacket for men, check out Columbia's Gulfport II Interchange Jacket slashed by 50% to just $105.
I also came across comfy joggers, crew sweatshirts, socks, and more while searching for the best winter apparel deals. Scroll on to see which 11 items made the cut for me.
Quick Links
- Shop the best winter apparel deals at REI, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Smartwool, and Columbia
- REI Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks: was $20 now $11 @ REI
- Pullover Crew (Women’s): was $60 now $35 @ Mountain Hardwear
- The North Face Evolution Crew Sweatshirt (Men’s): was $55 now $38 @ REI
- Marmot Lanigan Flannel Coat (Men’s): was $150 now $44 @ Marmot
- Chill Action Jogger (Women’s): was $89 now $52 @ Mountain Hardwear
- Marmot ‘78 All-Weather Parka (Women’s): was $225 now $53 @ Marmot
- Thermal Merino Joggers (Unisex): was $130 now $78 @ Smartwool
- Thermal Merino Crew (Unisex): was $140 now $84 @ Smartwool
- Columbia Gulfport II Interchange Jacket (Men’s): was $210 now $105 @ Columbia
- Light Pullover Hoody (Men’s): was $240 now $143 @ Mountain Hardwear
- Columbia Icelandite TurboDown II Jacket (Women’s): was $350 now $175 @ Columbia
Best winter apparel deals
With naturally breathable fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these crew socks are an idea pick for hikers. That said, with soft Merino wool fabric, it's a great pair of socks for simply lounging around on your couch.
Save 40% on this classic pullover crew in multiple colorways. Made primarily of soft cotton and adorned with a subtle embroidered Mountain Hardwear logo, this sweatshirt is perfect for a cozy night in or a walk outside in chilly temperatures to take in holiday lights.
If you need a high-quality crew sweatshirt to add to your closet, check out this one from The North Face. It's still available in multiple colors, and its cotton-polyester blend just screams comfort. Women can similarly find an oversized crew sweatshirt from The North Face for just $29.
Save a whopping $95 on this lightweight flannel jacket from Marmot, available to shop in three colorways. It's constructed with double-brushed flannel for comfort, polyester fabric for a moisture-wicking, quick-drying effect, and PrimaLoft Black insulation for warmth.
To me, these joggers exude ultimate comfort. They're made with a silky jersey knit fabric, a high-waist fit with an adjustable drawcord hem, and pockets deep enough for your smartphone. These Chill Action Joggers are also available for men at the same 40% discount.
If you've been looking for a lightweight, waterproof parka, you probably won't find a better deal than this one. Save just over $170 and get this high-quality, all-weather parka for a mere $53. It's equipped with Marmot's NanoPro waterproof coating, 100% seam-taped construction to prevent leaks, and snap-closure pockets that'll keep your belongings from getting wet.
Smartwool is perhaps best known for its epic socks, but the brand also makes plenty of other warm pieces for winter, like these unisex joggers made with 100% Merino wool. Even the elastic interior waistband and pockets are Merino-covered, providing maximum warmth and comfort.
Pick up an attractive thermal crew to pair with Smartwool's discounted $78 joggers. This crew is made with 100% Merino wool fabric and an interlocking vertical knit pattern. For board game nights or sitting around the fire, this thermal crew is an excellent pick.
This deal knocks 50% off one of Columbia's top-selling 3-in-1 Interchange jackets. Within one jacket, you'll get a weatherproof shell and an insulated liner that you can wear separately or together. It's also equipped with a neat Omni-Heat lining that uses silver dots to reflect body heat and keep you warm in cold temperatures.
Wearing a plain old hoody in winter is boring, but wearing a luxurious, textured hoody like this one from Mountain Hardwear lets you essentially wear pajamas in public and not get strange looks. It features a Stretchdown Light nylon-based fabric, an internal drop pocket, and down insulation. The Light Pullover Hoody for women is also slashed to $143.
This jacket is both practical and incredibly stylish, whether you're the type to go on adventurous snowy winter hikes or simply walk around downtown in wet conditions. Columbia's Omni-Heat tech uses silver dots to reflect body heat and keep you warm, and the jacket's exterior is made with a breathable, waterproof fabric to keep you dry. It's 50% off right now and still available in multiple colorways, so act fast!
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.