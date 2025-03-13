Amazon sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 13 outdoor deals I'd shop for my backyard

With spring right around the corner, your outdoor spaces are likely to get tons of traffic in the coming months. If you're hoping to get a head start on sprucing up your backyard, deck or patio, Amazon has some hot deals you won't want to miss.

The online retail giant is currently knocking up to 50% off select outdoor essentials. From rugs and string lights to dining sets and lounge chairs, you can shop tons of great deals with prices as low as $21. My favorite deals is the adorable and stylish Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional that's now a whopping $300 off.

Fortunately, I've rounded up some of the best backyard buys on Amazon. Check out my 13 favorite deals for a stylish and inviting outdoor space.

Best Amazon Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

GENIMO Outdoor Rug: was $89 now $76 at Amazon Hoping to snag a rug that can withstand the natural wear and tear of the outside world? Look no further than this rug that comes in a variety of colors, sizes and discounts. You can place it just about anywhere in your backyard or on your patio and it will create the perfect space to place your outdoor furniture.

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chair: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this padded, weather-resistant reclining chair. The chair conforms to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. It also features a lightweight, folding design so you can bring it along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Shintenchi Patio Chaise Lounge Set: was $199 now $179 at Amazon Catch a few rays from the comforts of your backyard with this chaise lounge set. The chairs are rust proof and feature an aluminum frame. They also have a max weight capacity of 350 lbs with five adjustable positions.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Dining Set with Glass Table: was $277 now $228 at Amazon For those looking for a circular dining table, this patio set is a great deal. This rippled, glass table top sits on top of a sturdy steel frame base, and it comes with four, folding chairs made from a lightweight fabric. These are easy to clean, move around and store when not in use. What's more, it comes with a handy, table umbrella to shield you from the sun rays while you’re dining.

Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs: was $329 now $229 at Amazon Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $299 at Amazon If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.

Vongrasig Small Patio Furniture Sets: was $519 now $379 at Amazon If you’re looking for ultimate relaxation, this 6-piece rattan, sectional set is a great bargain. It comes with two corner chairs, three armless chairs, one glass coffee table, and two throw pillows for extra comfort. Made from a durable PE wicker, it’s made to withstand the weather, and easy to maintain. Plus, you can sink into the cozy, 3-inch thick, padded cushions if you want to lounge. Best of all, you can change the seating arrangement to suit your yard and needs.

Devoko Dining Set: was $499 now $389 at Amazon Whether you prefer al fresco dining, or hosting a BBQ with one of the best grills, this 7-piece patio dining set can accommodate guests. The large table is designed with an attractive, acacia wood table top for your feasts, while the six chairs are a sturdy, rattan material, with acacia armrests. These are waterproof and also come with comfortable, foam-filled cushions.

YITAHOME Outdoor Patio Dining Table Chair Set: was $499 now $409 at Amazon If you want something practical, yet stylish, this wicker patio set is a good buy. With a slatted, wood tabletop and ergonomic, wicker chairs, these are durable and weatherproof. It also comes with thick, white cushions for extra comfort. With its attractive, ‘vacation’ style, it will certainly add a cozy feature to any outdoor space. Be sure to apply the $50 on-page coupon to get the full discount.